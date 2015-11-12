Jonathan Walters commits future to Stoke City

Jonathan Walters has committed his future to Stoke City after signing a new two-and-a-half year contract at the club.

There has been uncertainty over his future with his previous contract expiring at the end of the season, but the forward's new deal will see him stay at the Britannia Stadium until summer 2018.

New deal ends uncertainty

As recently as last week Potters boss Mark Hughes admitted Stoke were in danger of losing the player but retained hope an agreement could be reached.

It looked as if Walters would leave during the summer transfer window after the 32-year-old handed in a transfer request after failing to agree a new deal and the club rejecting transfer bids from Norwich City for the forward near to the end of the transfer window.

Stoke were initially reluctant to extend Walters' contract by more than a year, however the Republic of Ireland international was keen to extend his contract until 2018.

Walters rewarded

Despite the uncertainty over his Stoke City future, Walters has been in fine form this season.

The forward has scored four goals in ten games in all competitions for Stoke this season and he has found the back of the net on two more occasions for his country.

Walters has become one of Stoke's most consistent and hard working performers and he is a player who has an appetite for goals, having scored 54 goals for the Potters.

Part of the Stoke 'DNA'

Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes said that the club were "delighted" to have reached an agreement with Walters.

He added that after more than five years at the club since his move from Ipswich Town in 2010, Walters is "very much part of the DNA" at the club.

Walters has made over 200 appearances in all competitions for Stoke since his £1.5 million transfer, scoring 54 goals in the process.