Jermain Defoe believes Duncan Watmore can be a match winner

Duncan Watmore has been one of the bright sparks of Sunderland's depressing season so far, with the young striker showing plenty of desire and potential to be a star at the Stadium of Light.

He has garnered many fans over a short period of time and is tipped to become a star in the game, and it appears that veteran striker Jermain Defoe is one of those who believes in Watmore.

Super sub

Even though Defoe has backed Watmore to have a good career, it appears that he doesn't think he's quite ready just yet to be a regular in the starting line up, even though he was drafted into it in Sunderland's last game against Southampton.

Instead, Defoe feels that Watmore is someone who "can come on and help win us games" from the bench as an impact substitution, rather than leading the line from the first whistle.

Sunderland's leading scorer believes that the young man is a "great weapon to have" as he has "so much pace and is so direct," making him an ideal substitution, perhaps even for himself later on in games.

Though it may come as a shock to some fans to hear that Defoe doesn't believe that their big prospect isn't ready to cut it at the top level in the starting 11, perhaps it's due to wanting to keep his own spot in the team.

Still, Defoe and strike partner Steven Fletcher have worked well so far this campaign and the attacking side of the Black Cats' game doesn't appear to be the reason behind all the clubs struggles.

Hard work pays off

Even though Defoe doesn't think Watmore is quite ready for the starting line up, he does credit the youngster, saying "he works hard in training," something that all footballers must do to get anywhere in the game.

He also credited the youngster for his ability to "drive forwards" everytime he gets the ball, explaining how tough it makes things for the opposition, "no defender wants to play against it."

Defoe even compared him to Sunderland transfer target, Andros Townsend "everytime [Townsend] gets the ball, [he] will just drive forward." It's certainly a compliment that Watmore will no doubt be happy to hear.

The former Altrincham winger is currently away on international duty with the England Under 21 squad after his bright start to the season, and Sunderland fans will be hoping he can continue his good form and help keep the club up this season.

But with his contract set to expire in the summer and his impressive performances and attitude attracting attention from other clubs, it will be important for Sam Allardyce to act quickly should he want to keep Watmore for the foreseeable future.