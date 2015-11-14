Aston Villa international update: Amavi injury scare overshadows Gestede and Sanchez appearances

Despite only having played in Under-21 action on international duty, Jordan Amavi was the Aston Villa player who made the early headlines in this international break, having sustained a serious looking injury for France.

Amavi sustains worrying looking injury

With the score at 0-0 between his side and Northern Ireland's Under-21's, Amavi went down with a bad knee injury after 72 minutes, which forced him off the pitch straight away.

Despite France scoring 10 minutes later, Amavi struggled to enjoy the win, with doubts over the rest of his season alive due to the severity of his injury. Nothing is yet confirmed, as he's set to undergo a series of scans, but any ligament damage could end his season with it only a few months underway.

Gestede only manages one half in Benin victory

Elsewhere, Rudy Gestede and Carlos Sanchez both played their parts in their respective countries' senior games, but neither finished the full 90.

Gestede played for 45 minutes as his nation Benin defeated Burkina Faso, but missed out on all the fun as he went off with the score at 0-0. Things improved in the second half, as his fellow countrymen edged out a narrow 2-1 win, with ex-West Brom man Stephane Sessegnon on the scoresheet for Burkina.

However, there is a chance for Gestede to perform better against the same opponent, as their World Cup qualification double header concludes on Tuesday.

Sanchez's Colombia take a point from Chile

Elsewhere in World Cup action, Carlos Sanchez's Colombia earned a respectable point against Chile, with the two teams drawing 1-1.

Arturo Vidal had put the Chileans ahead just before half-time, before Sanchez was substituted around 10 minutes after the break. Colombia were going for broke, and it payed off as Real Madrid star James Rodriguez rattled in the equaliser.