Aston Villa international update: Clark keeps Euro hopes alive whilst African pair draw

Ciaran Clark played 90 minutes for the Republic of Ireland, in possibly the most high profile affair of Aston Villa's senior players over this international break.

Clark held in Bosnia

Facing a tricky trip to Bosnia-Herzegovina for the first leg of their European Championship play-off tie, Clark put in a composed performance as the Boys in Green played out a 1-1 draw.

Robbie Brady, of fellow Premier League side Norwich City, put Ireland ahead with less than 10 minutes to go, and gave them hopes of recording an unlikely victory.

However, Edin Dzeko stole in to grab an equaliser at the death, setting up a mouthwatering second leg back in Ireland on Monday night.

Draws for Gueye and Ayew too

Elsewhere, there were further draws in the African continent, with Idrissa Gueye and Jordan Ayew both failing to win, or lose, in their respective World Cup qualifiers.

Ayew played alongside his brother Andre, who scored a winning goal for Swansea City against Villa earlier this season, for Ghana as they met Comoros. Neither were able to get on the scoresheet in that game, with Jordan playing 90 minutes in a 0-0 stalemate.

Things were rather more exciting for Gueye, who was 2-0 down with Senegal in Madagascar after hour, only to battle back and earn a credible 2-2 draw.

Both of those players will look for better results in the second legs of those ties on Tuesday, with a place in the third round of qualification at stake.

Guzan picks up cap in USA thrashing

One Villan who did achieve a victory, and a comfortable one at that, was Brad Guzan, as the USA romped to a 6-1 victory over St Vincent and the Grenadines.

He'll have been disappointed to not keep a clean sheet, with the visitors taking a surprise lead after five minutes, only for Guzan and co to fight back and win their opening qualification game with ease.