Paul Lambert appointed as new Blackburn Rovers manager

Blackburn Rovers have officially confirmed that Paul Lambert has been appointed as their new manager - with Alan Irvine his assistant.

Lambert, who was sacked by Aston Villa in February, is set to take charge at Ewood Park following the sacking of Gary Bowyer earlier this week.

Rovers certainly struggling for form

A run of inconsistent results and poor form mean the Rovers are sitting in an uncomfortable 16th place, just four points clear of the relegation zone with the international break giving them much-needed respite.

After being relegated to the Championship three seasons ago, they narrowly missed out on the play-off places last term, finishing in 9th.

The season before, they finished in eighth - but there is plenty of potential within their current squad to suggest they could actually challenge for a play-off place, as long as they maintain consistency with a new manager at the helm.

They've only won three of their 16 League fixtures in the current campaign, were knocked out in the First Round of the FA Cup at the hands of League One outfit Shrewsbury Town, and certainly need to improve.

Will they, with Lambert in charge now?

The 46-year-old, who enjoyed a fairly encouraging three-year spell at now-Premier League side Norwich City, had nothing but praise for his new employers, especially after they gave him such an opportunity to manage a "fantastic club".

On the club's official website, he was quoted as saying: "Blackburn Rovers is a club with superb support and fine traditions, being a founding member of both the Football League and Premier League."

He continued, saying that he now feels "refreshed" and is "looking forward" to the challenge that awaits him, after nine months out of a managerial job. He lastly said he brings a "very trusted backroom team" with him to Lancashire, who'll be able to create an "exciting era" for the club - to entertain supporters and also bring success too.

He is set to be unveiled to the media on Monday afternoon, in his first press briefing as the new boss.