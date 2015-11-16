Aston Villa target Steve Round as new assistant manager

Steve Round has emerged as a candidate for the vacant assistant manager role at Aston Villa, with Sky Sports reporting that the Midlands club have already made contact with the 45-year-old regarding the position.

Villa need assistant following Sherwood exodus

Villa have been in need of a new assistant since Tim Sherwood was sacked just over three weeks ago, as Ray Wilkins left at the same time, having been brought in by the Englishman over the summer.

The club have solved their issue regarding a new manager, having appointed suave Frenchman Remi Garde, only for Wilkins to suggest that he won't lead the team to Premier League survival in an interview following his departure.

It had been thought that Garde would seek to bring in backroom staff from his Lyon, his only club in management so far. Bruno Genesio and Gerald Baticle were the two names mentioned, and both seemed keen on joining Garde, only for Lyon's president to block the move due to the pair being under contract.

Round seems a perfect fit

This led to them looking elsewhere, and it appears that there aren't many better looking candidates than Round, a man with a wealth of experience at English football's top level.

Working with David Moyes, recently sacked by Real Sociedad, at both Everton and Manchester United, Round has worked with top players at the top level, and is highly regarded within the footballing world.

Adding to this, his knowledge of English football could prove a valuable tool in helping Garde get to know the country, as he attempts to steer Villa clear of the danger zone.

It's believed that Round is open to the prospect of joining Villa, possibly on a deal to the end of the season, and that negotiations could speed up in the coming days.