Leicester City international round-up: Schmeichel impresses whilst Morgan struggles

With the Premier League currently taking a well-deserved two week break, a Foxes' contingent have travelled all over the world with their national teams.

Claudio Ranieri's squad have clocked up the air-miles whilst representing every continent on the planet. However, who enjoyed the most luck with their respective countries this week?

All to play for

With most of the Euro 2016 qualification already over, Danish stopper, Kasper Schmeichel travelled to Stockholm to take on Erik Hamren's Sweden in a play-off to gain a ticket to France next summer. Despite the 29-year old goalkeeper impressing throughout the huge clash, it was the Swedes who took the advantage ahead of Tuesday's second leg in Copenhagen.

On the night, it was Emil Forsberg and Zlatan Ibrahimovic that combined to put the home-side ahead by two goals to nil and effectively secured their passage to next summer's showpiece tournament. However, thanks to ex-Manchester City 'keeper, Schmeichel, Denmark have plenty to play for.

Channelling his legendary father, he pulled off various stunning saves that inspired the Danes to pull a goal back thanks to Nicolai Jorgensen. As a result, a 1-0 home win on Tuesday night would guarantee Denmark's progression to Euro 2016.

Qualifying catastrophe

In comparison to Schmeichel, Foxes captain Wes Morgan, had a game to forget against Panama in early CONCACAF qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Going into the match, Gold Cup runners-up, Jamaica were clear favourites to claim the win.

Nevertheless, due to an Armando Cooper strike, the Reggae Boyz fell behind. Unfortunately, it was from this point that it got worse for Jamaica and Morgan. Stretching to clear a low cross, the former Nottingham Forest defender diverted the ball into his own net to double Los Canaleros' lead.

Stand-out performer Riyad Mahrez also had his fair share of bad luck in his quest for World Cup qualification. Coming up against minnows Tanzania, his native Algeria looked to secure an easy win. However, the team ranked 135th in the FIFA world rankings, looked set to cause an almighty upset. Going 2-0 up early in the game, the Taifa Stars looked on their way to a historic win.

However, as has been the story of the season, it was Mahrez who dragged his team from the jaws of defeat. Putting in an inspired performance, the former Le Havre winger played a major part in Islam Slimani's brace that allowed Christian Gourcuff's Les Verts team to draw level.

Elsewhere, Jeffrey Schlupp and Ghana were also in action in 2018 World Cup qualifying. Clashing with unfancied Comoros, the Black Stars were surprisingly unable to claim a victory; playing out a drab 0-0 draw with the African minnows. Unfortunately, Leicester academy product, Schlupp was unable to make an impact as he was named as an unused substitute throughout the 90 minutes.

On the other hand, regardless of most of the Foxes struggling in qualification for the next world-wide tournament, recent signing, Shinji Okazaki and his team had no such trouble. Cruising to a simple 3-0 win in Singapore, the Japan national team impressed despite naming their third all-time record goal-scorer (Okazaki) on the bench.

Friendly fun

After Wales amazingly qualified or Euro 2016 in the last international break, the Dragons were immediately back in action with a compelling 3-2 loss to the Netherlands. Coming up against an Oranje squad still reeling at missing out on qualification, Chris Coleman's team (which included Andy King and Tom Lawrence) were always in for a tough night.

Going behind via a Bas Dost goal, the Welshmen weren't fazed as they quickly responded thanks a Joe Ledley strike. But, Danny Blind's team were not to be denied as Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben netted twice despite an Emyr Huws equaliser earlier in the match.

Finally, former Napoli midfielder Gokhan Inler was also in international action this week. Facing a tough opponent in Slovakia, Switzerland unlucky also lost their game by the same 3-2 score-line. After being dominated in the first period, the Swiss (skippered by Inler) found themselves 3-0 down and looked on their way to a certain defeat.

However, despite pulling two goals back, the Schweizer pati were unfortunately unable to haul themselves level.

One player who was not able to claim another cap was current Premier League top goal-scorer, Jamie Vardy. After being ruled out through injury by Roy Hodgson, the former Fleetwood Town frontman did not make an appearance in England's 2-0 defeat to current Euro holders, Spain.