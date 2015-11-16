Bertrand praises Saints' set-up as he establishes England success

Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand has publicly praised his manager, Ronald Koeman, for helping the former Chelsea defender to establish his credentials and consequently force his way into the England set-up.

As quoted by the club's official website, the 26-year-old said he just needed "a foundation of consistent football", and leaving the Blues on a permanent basis at the start of the year was the best option for him to further his development elsewhere - where he'd get an opportunity to play regularly. Having enjoyed a successful loan spell with So'ton initially, they were quick to secure his services after some impressive displays in an ever-improving backline.

Bertrand continues to rack up England caps

Despite England recording their first defeat in 16 international fixtures at the hands of Spain on Friday evening, Bertrand won his sixth senior cap for the Three Lions.

He was one of England's best players on the night, too, and has staked his claim for a starting berth at Euro 2016 in the absence of Everton's Leighton Baines, who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

Happy to have made switch, under Koeman's guidance

Tomorrow's home fixture against France could be another chance for Bertrand to prove himself, as he has continued his progression admirably whenever given the opportunity to do so.

On current boss Ronald Koeman, Bertrand said the boss lets him "express himself", as he's allowed to play his game - putting his "stamp on games" as opposed to just participating in them.

With that being said, Bertrand is still adamant that he's focused on what's to come on the international stage - as he needs to maintain consistency to impress Roy Hodgson and justify a starting berth in next summer's tournament.

"I just want to continue and concentrate on each game, each friendly game. It is important that we keep consistent as a team, in my performances too."