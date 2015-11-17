Newcastle United targeting 'keeper Sirigu

Italian international goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu is a target for Newcastle United with Tim Krul being out for the season, according to reports in France.

With the Dutch number one out for the campaign with an anterior cruciate knee-ligament injury, the Magpies are looking at bringing in another goalkeeper in the upcoming transfer window.

Former FC Barcelona star also linked

They have been repeatedly linked with out-of-favour Manchester United shot-stopped Victor Valdes, who has only made two appearances during his spell at Old Trafford.

Valdes was succeeded at FC Barcelona by Claudio Bravo, but would be more than a fitting signing after making 387 appearances for the Catalan giants over a 12 year spell in La Liga.

The magazine France Football have claimed that, along with Newcastle, Premier League foes Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on the 'keeper and may well be in a race for the 28-year-old as soon as the window opens.

Goalkeeper crisis on Tyneside

United’s goalkeeping situation is remarkable with Karl Darlow also being side-lined, meaning third-choice Rob Elliott has been called upon, producing an extraordinary display against AFC Bournemouth before the international break.

However, even Elliott is still suffering from an on-going thigh problem, while Freddie Woodman, who has been on loan at Crawley Town, had been recalled last month.

Sirigu out-of-favour this season at PSG

Sirigu has made 178 appearances for Paris-Saint Germain since signing in 2011 from Italian side Palermo, and he has won three Ligue 1 titles along the way, but has struggled to make his mark on the team this season.

The 6ft 4in goalkeeper was a target for AC Milan over the summer, but he remained at the Parc des Princes, but may well be on his way out of PSG after finding himself on the bench behind Kevin Trapp this season.

His one appearance this season came on Matchday 10 away to SC Bastia where he was only called upon twice during the 90 minutes, with PSG coming out on top 2-0.