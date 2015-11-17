Younes Kaboul remaining positive ahead of Palace clash

Sunderland take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night and despite the Black Cats sitting second bottom in the table, defender Younes Kaboul remains confident.

Sam Allardyce's side have won only one game this season, a derby victory against Newcastle United.

Defender talks opposition and getting the right balance

Kaboul described Palace as a 'good team' following their impressive win at Anfield. Alan Pardew's men currently sit in eighth after a fantastic start to the season.

The former Tottenham man believes Palace will be 'confident' after winning on Merseyside. Kaboul insists Sunderland need to be 'ready' if they want to leave the capital with a positive result.

Moments of madness in numerous games, notably against West Brom and Southampton have cost Sunderland valuable points, an area they will need to improve upon if they are to beat the drop.

The Eagles will see this as a good opportunity to carry on their fine start to the season albeit Kaboul revealed his side have a chance if they 'work hard together'.

Sunderland have found it hard as of late to get the right balance between defending and attacking. Southampton dictated the game at the Stadium of Light with the hosts finding it hard to create any real chances.

The Frenchman added 'defensively we need to do the same game'. Scoring goals hasn't been a problem for the North East side but surely if the visitors are to turn their fortunes around, they will have to cut out all the silly mistakes.

Sunderland truimphed on their previous visit to Selhurst Park

Steven Fletcher struck twice either side of a Jordi Gomez wonder goal in the corresponding fixture last season. Wes Brown had levelled proceedings with an own goal but two late strikes ensured the visitors headed back to Wearside with all three points.