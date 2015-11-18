Arsenal in action: Alexis' struggles continue in Chile's 3-0 defeat at Uruguay

Alexis Sanchez has yet to emerge from his November slump for neither Arsenal nor home nation Chile. The electric 26-year-old has significantly decreased form since he scored ten goals in six matches from late September to mid-October.

Starting for Chile on Tuesday night at Uruguay, Sanchez once again disappeared. While he was somehow able to manufacture four shots and one on target, his presence was not felt one bit and three of his strikes came at a time when La Roja was all-but defeated, down 3-0 after a 65th-minute goal for Martin Caceres.

The Chileans did go on to lose by that 3-0 result in what was an evidently tense and chippy match at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Sanchez picked up a yellow card along the way, but recent injury concerns were the most likely cause to a drop in activity level throughout the match.

The limited action due to injury for Sanchez may be a blessing in disguise for Arsenal, who face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Mid-season break beckons for Sanchez

Manager Arsene Wenger, according to a widespread variety of sources, has been contemplating resting Alexis and forcing him into a mid-season break. This would mean the Chilean attacker sits out a few fixtures to nurse his calf and recover from his busy last few months. Sanchez, now drawing frustration for lackluster play as of late, is once again flat-out exhausted.

Arsenal certainly will need the help of their star man up top come the crucial points in the season, but with Mesut Ozil and Oliver Giroud in red-hot form, now couldn't be a better time to take the hit of not having Alexis for a few games.

The Gunners have struggled more mightily in UEFA Champions League and FA Cup play than in the Premier League this season, and to continue their runs in both competitions require the explosive nature of Sanchez.

The latest conditions for Wenger's main scorer point right at keeping the man healthy so come January or even sooner, Sanchez has his fitness back and will be ready to roll.