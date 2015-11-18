Carles Gil ready for trip to Everton as international break draws to a close

As his friends and teammates slowly drift back to Bodymoor Heath following the conclusion of November's international break, Aston Villa playmaker Carles Gil is looking forward to Saturday's trip to Everton.

The 22 year old is yet to break into the Spanish set up, and you can hardly blame him, with the Spaniards having Premier League talents such as David Silva, Santi Cazorla and Cesc Fabregas in their ranks.

This has meant that he's remained on B6 for the last 10 days, continuing to work hard under new manager Remi Garde, following a positive 0-0 draw at home to Manchester City in the Frenchman's first game.

Training 'quiet but enjoyable' during internationals

Staying in the Midlands is clearly something that Gil wasn't too fussed about, as he told the club's official website that training under Garde "has been really positive". Adding that although it has been "quieter" with less faces around the place, he's still found training "enjoyable", and explained that his daily routine "doesn't really change during the international break".

What did change though, just before the break, was Villa's fortunes - as they avoided defeat in the league for the first time in a while. Having lost their previous seven games, the draw against City gave everyone a welcome boost, with Gil saying that the Villans "can take a great deal of confidence" from the game.

Attentions turn to Everton away

Despite this, they're still bottom of the table, and attentions now turn to Saturday's trip to Merseyside, with Roberto Martinez's Everton set to welcome Villa to Goodison Park.

Gil is clearly aware of the Toffees' strengths, declaring them as "one of the best teams in the league", due to having "quality players and a fine manager".

It's going to be tough for Garde's side to win their first game since the opening day, but Gil does believe they can do it, stating "if we perform like we know we can then hopefully we can achieve a positive result".