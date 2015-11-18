Delph, Hart and Sterling share mixed fortunes for England on international duty

The Manchester City trio of Fabian Delph, Raheem Sterling and Joe Hart were all involved in international action for England over November's international break, sharing mixed results as the Three Lions won and lost a game each.

All three started England's first game of the break, a high profile friendly away in Spain. Coming up against Premier League rivals such as Diego Costa, Cesc Fabregas and Pedro, it was always going to be a tough test, and it proved so as they lost 2-0.

No Citizens stand out in Spain defeat

Hart, who unsurprisingly fended off competition from Jack Butland to keep his place in goal as England's number one, was booked in the game for a series of foul mouthed rants regarding refereeing decisions.

Aside from that, his actual goalkeeping performance wasn't too bad, but a player of his nature will still be disappointed to have lost the game. He had no chance of stopping Mario's brilliant overhead kick that put Spain ahead, and couldn't have stopped Santi Cazorla from making it 2-0 to Spain.

Delph put in a decent performance in midfield for England, but struggled alongside his teammates to get the ball back from Spain. He was replaced by Dele Alli on 63 minutes, and played no part in the following game against France.

Sterling showed early promise in the game against Spain, and looked like he was going to cause them real problems, only to fizzle out as the game went on.

Hart and Sterling feature in victory over France

Next up was a home game against France, an extremely respectful one given the recent terror attacks on Paris, with the game going ahead as a sign of solidarity.

As previously mentioned, Delph took no part, as England won 2-0 thanks to goals from the aforementioned Alli and Wayne Rooney.

Hart played the first 45 minutes, putting in another solid shift before being replaced by Butland, with the Stoke City 'keeper's stunning form earning him some game time against the Euro 2016 hosts.

Sterling had a much more impressive game than against Spain, causing France a number of problems with his pace, power and skill. He put in a wonderful cross for Rooney's goal, but could have bagged another assist by cutting back to Ross Barkley instead of shooting at the end of a mazy run.

All three will now return to Manchester ahead of Saturday's clash against Liverpool.