Derby County 2-0 Cardiff City: Thorne and Weimann strike to send Rams fourth

Goals from George Thorne and Andreas Weimann gave Derby County a 2-0 victory over Cardiff City and sent them fourth in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Jacob Butterfield, Weimann and Thorne all had excellent opportunities in the forst period but couldnt find the back of the net but it was Thorne who opened the scoring 55 minutes in.

Chris Martin and Thorne had great chances to add a second before Weimann added a second 14 minutes from the end to secure the three points.

Out of the traps

​It was the Rams that cam flying out of the traps six minutes in when Tom Ince had the first opportunity of the contest but David Marshall did well to get down into the corner to palm away the effort.

Marshall was called upon again four minutes later when Butterfield had his first crack at goal but unfortunatley it was straight at the keeper.

Cardiff step up

Despite their shaky start Cardiff City managed to get a foothold in the match and came close when Kenweyne Jones slid the ball through to Kagisho Dikgacoi but his shot is just wide of the target inside the six-yard box.

Craig Noone then had a decent opportunity with his effort from outside the area which looked destined for the top corner but Scott Carson did well to keep the scores level.

Deadly Thorne

Thorne had two excellent opportunties towards the end of the first period, the first came 38 minutes in when he was set up by Stephen Warnock but his effort forced Carson to get down low into the bottom right-hand corner.

He had another go four minutes later this time set up by Ince but once again his outside the box effort was well saved by Carson.

Thorne opens the lead

​​It proved to be Third time lucky for Thorne as he opened the scoring at the beginning of the second-half. Martin did well to get the ball into the feet of Thorne in the centre of the box and he did well to compose himself to fire the shot into the bottom corner and gave the Rams the advantage.

Martin nearly doubled the lead almost instantly as he attempted to curl the ball in from the left-hand side of the six-yard box but it was easy for Carson to collect.

Weimann wins it

​The game began to die out as it entered into the final twenty minute but the win was sealed when Weimann fired home fourteen minutes from the end.

The Dutchman was well aware of surroundings as he was the quickest to react after Marshall had parried Thorne's effort and managed to slide it home from a difficult angle.

Closing opportunites

Despite been behind Cardiff continued to push for a possible way back into the match and came close in the 90th minute when Jones rose highest to Noone's cross but his header was just over the target.

Sammy Ameobi then had a go with another header and came much closer than his teammate but still had no luck as it went just wide to the right.

Martin had the final opportunity to add a third in extra-time when he tried to curl it home but it was just wide to the left but luckily the poisnt had already been secured