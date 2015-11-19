Leicester City international round-up: Summer signings clash in Vienna

With no fewer than 14 full internationals on the books at the King Power Stadium, Leicester City supporters kept a keen eye on the international proceedings this week.

As qualification for Euro 2016 finally ended, who is going to be on the plane to France next summer? And, who is already looking in good shape to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia?

Danish disappointment

Unfortunately, Leicester City 'keeper Kasper Schmeichel will not have a ticket to next summer's showpiece tournament after Denmark fell to a tough 4-3 aggregate defeat at the hands of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Sweden.

Having lost the first leg of their winner-takes-all playoff match 2-1, the Danes headed to Solna needing to pick up a positive result. However, thanks to an Ibrahimovic brace, the Euro 1992 winners found themselves 2-0 down. Despite pulling level thanks to strikes from Yussuf Poulsen and Jannik Vestergaard, the Danish Dynamite were not able to force home a winner.

Captains clash in Austria

On the other hand, two Foxes who will be at next summer's tournament are summer signings Gokhan Inler and Christian Fuchs. Ironically, the two international skippers came together in an intriguing friendly between Switzerland and Austria.

As it happened, it was Inler who was to have the last laugh as the duo head back to the King Power Stadium. Decided by a Haris Seferovic brace, La Nati came away with an extremely accomplished and professional victory despite Bayern Munich's David Alaba pulling a solitary strike back for the Swiss.

Meanwhile, ex-HNK Rijeka striker Andrej Kramaric also made a late appearance for his native Croatia. With Ante Cacic's troops already winning 3-1 in a friendly clash with Leonid Viktorovich Slutsky's Russia, the £7million signing took to the field as a late substitute after Nicola Kalinic, Mario Mandzukic and Marcelo Brozovic had put The Blazers in firm control.

Foxes target the World Cup

As one international forward was in action in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, another was toiling against Cambodia in 2018 World Cup qualifier. Playing on Tuesday night, Japanese international striker Shinji Okazaki endured mixed fortunes.

Missing a penalty but later netting the opening goal in the Samurai Blue's 2-0 victory, the former Mainz 05 forward put his team in great position to snatch the win, before AC Milan's Keisuke Honda put the tie to bed. As a result, Japan now sit in a great position at the top of Group E and now look one of the favourites to progress to the next round of qualifying.

Riyad Mahrez also netted in World Cup qualifying for his country. The French-born Algerian stroked home his nation's third goal in a 7-0 victory over Tanzania, adding to those scored by the likes of Yacine Brahimi, Islam Slimani, Faouzi Ghoulam and Carl Medjani.

The former Le Havre winger has now taken his international total to four goals from 22 games and has now established himself a crucial cog in the African team as they look to secure another World Cup appearance.

The final player in World Cup qualifier action was speedy winger Jeffrey Schlupp. In Ghana's 2-0 win over Comoros. The Leicester City youth prospect came on as a half-time substitute and put in an extremely positive performance.

Receiving numerous reviews, the German-born wide-man looks to be forcing himself back into Avram Grant's thoughts after terrorising the Comorian defence throughout his 45-minute appearance.

Whereas, in Port-au-Prince, Foxes' skipper Wes Morgan rounded off Leicester City's international action. Representing his native Jamaica, the defender atoned for his own-goal scored against Panama last week by earning a hard-fought clean-sheet in a 1-0 win over Haiti in CONCACAF World Cup qualifiying.