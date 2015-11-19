International round-up: How did Stoke's players get on in international week?

Nine senior Stoke City players represented their respective countries during the latest international break, including in crucial Euro 2016 play-off's, 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies.

Walters the hero as Republic of Ireland qualify

Jonathan Walters' brace earned the Republic of Ireland a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina and in turn a place at the UEFA 2016 European Championships following an historic evening at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Walters missed the first leg through suspension, but he was the hero in the second leg as his first-half penalty and second-half strike from close range gave Ireland a 2-0 win and a 3-1 victory on aggregate.

Glenn Whelan played both games and Marc Wilson came off the bench with 23 minutes remaining of their first leg.

Butland makes Wembley debut

Jack Butland made his international home debut for England after he played the second-half of the Three Lion's emotional friendly against France.

Butland replaced Joe Hart at half-time to earn his third senior cap for his country and, despite the occasion, the 22-year-old was composed and showed superb reactions with a brilliant save to deny Manchester United's Anthony Martial midway through the second-half.

Shaqiri and Arnautovic went head-to-head

Xherdan Shaqiri and Marko Arnautovic went head-to-head in Vienna but it was Shaqiri who earned the bragging rights after Switzerland's 2-1 victory over Arnautovic's Austria.

Meanwhile, Erik Pieters was part of the Netherlands squad for their friendly match against Germany in Hanover; however the fixture was postponed over safety fears just 90 minutes prior to kick-off.

Diouf and Cameron star in World Cup qualifiers

Both Mame Biram Diouf and Geoff Cameron scored for their respective countries as Senegal and the USA began their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification campaigns.

Mame Biram Diouf scored and set-up Saido Maine's goal as Senegal cameback from two goals down to draw 2-2 away at Madagascar in the first leg of their second round World Cup qualifier. The striker scored his second goal in as many matches when he scored Senegal's third in their 3-0 win in the return leg.

Geoff Cameron scored his third international goal as USA beat St Vincent and Grenadines 6-1 in a World Cup qualifier, and the defender played 90 minutes in their goalless draw against Trindad and Tobago on Tuesday