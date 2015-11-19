Fabio Borini keen to cement place in Sunderland side

Sunderland striker Fabio Borini has expressed his desire to establish himself in the team following time out injured.

The Italian, who joined the Black Cats from Liverpool this summer, has been out with an ankle problem picked up in the team's 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion over a month ago, but is now back to full fitness.

The international break has allowed him additional time to catch up on missed time, and now he is keen to get back onto the pitch and perform for his side as they look to improve on a poor start to the season.

Borini feeling sharp after time out injured

Speaking this week, via Club Call, Borini revealed that he "feel[s] good now" as he targets a return to the starting line-up on Monday night against Crystal Palace, having been out an ankle injury.

Sunderland make the trip to Selhurst Park for the weekend's final game searching for only their second Premier League victory of the season, and the striker's return to fitness will be a big boost.

Borini did feature for the team last time out, coming on for Ola Toivonen at half time in the 1-0 defeat to Southampton, but the fans will be keen to see him from the start, or at least a little bit sharper, with him now feeling back to fitness.

The Italian realises he is at a disadvantage at the moment, looking to fight his way back into the team having lost his place because he "was injured for two weeks," but is relishing that challenge.

"I always try to be in the side," the 24-year-old continued, "I will work hard every week because I came here to do so."

Sunderland giving striker opportunity to establish himself in England

Borini is particularly determined to have an impact on Wearside given his inability to make the cut with both Chelsea and Liverpool.

Though he said that "it is normal" to fall in and out of the team throughout the season, adding that "every football side is the same," he was not as positive about his time at Anfield, where he spent a few seasons largely out-of-favour - which initially drove him to the hearts of the Sunderland fans, the Italian impressing during a loan spell in the 2013-14 campaign.

Borini opened up about his time with Liverpool to the Sunderland Echo earlier this season, describing life on Merseyside as an outcast as "very difficult".

He said that he was "working hard" at the club and that he "gave everything" to be involved, but that things did not work out "because of someone else".

Thus, the striker is extremely determined to make his chance count at Sunderland, and spoke upon his arrival about the importance of "playing every week," something which fueled his desire to return to the Stadium of Light.

The fans will hope he takes the chances he is given to play too, as their side currently sit second-from-bottom in the table and need the Borini back who hit double figures for them two years ago, not the one who is still without a goal this season.