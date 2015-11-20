Everton - Aston Villa: AVFC predicted XI

Aston Villa could take a huge step on the road to Premier Leauge survival with a victory over Everton on Saturday, and it's up to Remi Garde to select a line-up which'll give his team the best possible chance of doing so.

The Villans sit bottom of the Premier League table after 12 games, having accumulated just five points. However, things are looking up following a 0-0 draw at home to leaders Manchester City before the international break, and they could get even better against Everton. The question remains though, what team will Garde select?

'Keeper and defence

Starting with the goalkeeper and defence, it's probable that Brad Guzan will be kept on in goal. He's made a few high profile errors this season, but reserve choice Mark Bunn hasn't looked like challenging him since arriving in the summer, and is unlikely to here. Garde did keep his cards close to his chest by suggesting that Guzan might be tired from international duty, but it'd be a surprise to see him on the bench.

Moving into the outfielders, and Alan Hutton will most likely line up at right-back, keeping his place ahead of Leandro Bacuna. Hutton impressed in the stalemate with City, and will get the chance to do so again on Sunday.

In central defence, Ciaran Clark is the favourite candidate to play alongside captain Micah Richards, after returning from a joyous international break with the Republic of Ireland, as they qualified for Euro 2016.

There wasn't any joy for Jordan Amavi in the international break, as he ruptured his knee ligaments, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. Due to this, Kieran Richardson will expect to get the nod at left-back.

Midfield and attack

It could well be a 4-5-1 formation for the Villans, with Garde keen to get that extra man in midfield in order to stifle Everton's attacking play. Carlos Sanchez could well anchor that midfield, despite being another player who Garde mentioned as being tired following a gruelling two weeks in South America.

He's clearly keen to make use of the Ligue 1 imports that Villa signed this summer, having played all of them against City. Whilst Amavi is obviously unavailable for this one, Idrissa Gueye and Jordan Veretout could form the remaining midfield two, with Gueye almost certain to be selected.

Going further forward, it'll be up for the attacking three to help Villa claim a possible smash and grab win, through lethal counter attacking. Step in, Jack Grealish, Jordan Ayew and Scott Sinclair, all of whom have the pace to hurt a depleted Everton defence.

With Grealish on the left, Ayew on the right and Sinclair drifting as a loan striker to allow the other two to run behind the defence, there's real potential for an impressive performance.

However, that may cause unrest for some fans, who were hoping to see Adama Traore into the team down the right-wing. That could cause real problems on the counter, and would allow Ayew to move into his preferred striker position, having scored there for Ghana earlier in the week.

Predicted XI: Guzan, Hutton, Richards, Clark, Richardson, Sanchez, Gueye, Veretout, Ayew, Grealish, Sinclair.