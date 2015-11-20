Youngsters Marcus Rashford and Sean Goss in Manchester United squad to face Watford

Academy players Marcus Rashford and Sean Goss are both in the Manchester United matchday squad to face Watford on Saturday, according to Manchester Evening News.

Rashford has been in superb form this season, netting six goals in 11 league games for the under-18 side and a further three in the UEFA Youth League for the under-19 side.

Goss and Rashford in United matchday squad at young age

It shows a continuation of Louis van Gaal's policy to promote the in-form players of his fantastic academy at Man United. Axel Tuanzebe was called up to the substitutes bench in a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace while fellow centre-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson played 15 minutes against West Bromwich Albion in a 2-0 win.

Many were worried when the Dutchman came in and spent a huge amount of money in his first transfer window on names like Angel Di Maria that United's tradition of playing youth would be lost. Yet it has been the polar opposite in his second season in charge.

Lingard and Pereira have made impact since debuts under Van Gaal

Van Gaal has handed competitive debuts to academy graduates on eight occasions in his season and a half in charge of the club. Players like Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira have now become regular members of the matchday squad thanks to Van Gaal's policy and although Rashford and Goss are much younger, they will still be hoping to make a good impression.

20-year-old Goss has made his non-competitive debut for United already, playing a few minutes in last summer's pre-season fixture against French champions Paris Saint-Germain as his parents looked on.

Martial and Rooney injured for Watford game

Rashford and Goss's call-ups come due to captain Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial both being unavailable with injury. With Marouane Fellaini also injured, it leaves United's forward line options sparse.

Many have blamed Van Gaal for looking to have a small squad, selling striker Javier Hernandez this summer to Bayer Leverkusen. Yet the opportunities being given to the youngsters at United now is fantastic and makes a huge difference on their development.

Whether 18-year-old Rashford or Goss will play is yet to be seen, James Wilson and Memphis Depay could start in the striker role. Rashford is a forward while Goss is a midfielder, with Fellaini and Michael Carrick out with injuries.