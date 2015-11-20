Chelsea - Norwich Preview: Neil looking to build on Swansea victory

Alex Neil's well-documented ruthless streak may manifest in his side's visit to Chelsea on Saturday as Norwich seek to rub salt into the wounds of their London counterparts.

Form

Having been forbidden to enter the stadium after his antics on the touchline during his side's 2-1 reversal at Upton Park, Jose Mourinho suffered an unprecedented seventh defeat of the season when his side were on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline at the Brittania Stadium before the international break.

His side did, however, show signs of improvement but such has been the sheer catastrophic nature of the campaign that his side still failed to yield a positive result.

A 2-0 victory over an obliging Aston Villa side offered a modicum of catharsis for Mourinho but his side were soon downed by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at home having taken the lead through Ramires.

Norwich, meanwhile, can empathise with the Blues' situation having lost five out of their last six outings.

Positives, though, emanated from their 1-0 win over Swansea City where Wes Hoolahan, buoyed by the Republic of Ireland's qualification to Euro 2016 next summer, popped up 11 minutes from time to propel his side above Saturday's opponents.

Alex Neil, too, thrives against the league's heavyweight and, after being cruelly submissed into defeat by Manchester City last month, his side will be looking to quell suspicions of complacency.

Previous meetings

Chelsea have not tasted defeat in any of their previous eleven encouters with the Canaries, claiming maximum points in eight of the meetings.

Not since 1994 have the Anglian outfit recorded victory over Chelsea, a campaign which saw the Canaries plummet down the footballing hierarchy.

Their last visit to Stamford Bridge was a poignant affair as a goalless draw amid a subdued atmosphere effectively consigned the club to relegation. The reversal, in October of the previous year, saw Willian net his first goal in Chelsea colours as the side ran out 3-1 victors.

Form guide

Chelsea: DLLLWL

Norwich: LLLLLW

Team news

Branislav Ivanovic is set to return to the line-up after a lengthy lay-off, though Baba Rahman, when factoring in the Serb's dismal form to begin the campaign, may retain his place.

Eden Hazard, meanwhile, whose form has taken a marked upturn in recent weeks, will be keen to preserve his place in the side.

Nathan Redmond, who had been nursing a thigh injury over the international hiatus, should be fit but Matt Jarvis has been ruled out.

Summer recruit Dieumerci Mbokani has transitioned seamlessly to life in East Anglia and may dislodge Cameron Jerome as Neil's lone frontman.

Probable line-ups

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Begovic; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta; Matic, Fabregas; Pedro, Willian, Hazard; Costa.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Ruddy; Whittaker, Martin, Bassong, Brady; Tettey, Mulumbu; Redmond, Hoolahan, Howson; Mbokani.