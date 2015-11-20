Mark Hughes: Southampton game a good measuring stick

Mark Hughes says the game against Southampton will be a good measuring stick to judge his teams start to the season.

The Welshman said Southampton are “playing some good stuff” but so are his Stoke City side. He also said the game will be a “good test” but one his side “will look forward to.”

Hughes on Jon Walters

Jon Walters was able to turn his Stoke City contract extension into momentum where he was able to fire the Republic Of Ireland into Euro 2016.

Mark Hughes credited Walters recent form to the Irish international having “a spring in his step” and also said he is “delighted” for Walters. He continued to say Walters has been “excellent” this season and hopes it continues.

He also said that the knowledge for Walters of knowing he’ll be somewhere for the next two or three years gives him the extra spring in his step to go out and perform for both club and country.

On the opposition, Southampton

Stoke City have not got the greatest record when travelling to play Southampton, they haven’t won since 1980, but Mark Hughes is hoping that changes this weekend.

He said that Southampton are a “good side” with a lot of “good individual talent.” Hughes also admitted that the Saints are “good on the break” but his side will have opportunities in the game.

On his sides confidence

The Potters boss said that there is a confidence about his side after a good start to the season.

He said confidence wise, Stoke are in “a right place” and they will need that to get some luck at a stadium where Stoke have not had “a lot of luck.”

Hughes also said that if his team play as well as they did against Chelsea they will have a “real good go” at getting a result this weekend.