Score Chelsea - Norwich City 2015 Premier League (1-0)

Man of the match has to go to Eden Hazard. While he didn't score, he was able to provide various chances throughout the 90, but in the end Diego Costa got the lone goal to raise some of Chelsea's confidence and get the three points. Thank you for joining me for this live, my name is Roberto Rojas and we'll see you soon!

Full time! Chelsea get their first win after three straight losses in the Premier League with a 1-0 win for Norwich City and are currently 15th place, two points ahead of Norwich.

90' Sub for Chelsea: Hazard in for Azplicueta, in my opinion the man of the match. Four minutes of added time.

86' Sub for Chelsea: Ramires in for Willian.

85' Matic with a chance, saved by Ruddy!

76' 14 minutes left.

72' Subs for Norwich: Hoolahan for Howson, Jerome for Mbokani.

67' Chelsea almost scored a second but Zouma's header just hits the crossbar!

64' The ball is played from a free kick and from Costa on his left boot, his cuts back to his right and finishes past Ruddy to give the Blues the lead.

63' GOAL DIEGO COSTA! 1-0 to Chelsea!

56' Fabregas' shot is saved by Ruddy.

55' Willian's shot from the right is saved by Ruddy.

50' Zouma had a chance from a corner, but he can't keep his volley down as it goes up and over Norwich's goal.

48' Free kick for Chelsea, Willian's shot is easily saved by Ruddy.

We're back for the second half, we're underway!

Well, Chelsea still can't make the breakthrough yet again as they fail to score in the first half but have had the most chances in the entire match. Norwich has been aided by that of John Ruddy who has been sensational in the first 45.

45' Halftime at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea 0-0 Norwich City.

42' From a great breakaway, Diego Costa should have scored there but Ruddy again with a great save!

38' A challenge on Diego Costa from Sebastien Bassong in the box, but the Spainard down too easy and no word from the official.

36' Hazard was looking to center the ball to a Chelsea player but the Norwich defense was able to get it out.

27' Corner to Chelsea, cleared away from Norwich.

25' Ball from Pedro is played to Diego Costa but is unlucky to finish as his ball goes soaring off Ruddy.

20' Ball from Robbie Brady is played to Dieumerci Mbokani, but his shot goes up and over Asmir Begovic's goal.

19' Willian plays ball easily to Ruddy.

14' A great run by Hazard to play the ball to Willian and create the spaces, the Brazilian goes low with his shot but John Ruddy was able to make the save.

12' A ball from Kenedy forces a Chelsea corner, and John Terry is unable to finish from the cross as his attempt goes wide.

9' Hazard plays the ball on the left to Fabregas, the Spanish midfielder soars it up high and is unable to finish.

8' Another Norwich corner, this time headed wide and out by Ivanovic.

5' Corner for Norwich City. Cleared away by Chelsea FC.

Kickoff between Chelsea and Norwich City, we're underway!

The French national anthem is playing at the moment to respect the tragic events in Paris last week.

The Liquidator blasted at Stamford Bridge as the teams are out on the pitch!

It's finished at Watford. Crazy end for Manchester United but they get a 2-1 win for all three points and at the moment, top of the Premier League.

Looks like that is going to go down as a Troy Deeney own goal.

Bastian Schweinsteiger gets his first Manchester United goal to take the lead in the dying minutes of the match. 2-1.

Meanwhile, Watford have just drawn level with Manchester United off a Troy Deeney penalty with almost a few minutes left in the game. We are 30 minutes from kickoff at Stamford Bridge.

John Terry did have a few words before the game. ''In the last five or six games we’ve been unfortunate and played a lot better than we did at the start of the season. At the same time, we need to start picking up three points and we’re very much aware of that. Norwich are very good side, we realise it will be a tough game but the players are ready​.''

Norwich on the other hand will not be without Russell Martin as Gary O'Neil will captain this side, while Nathan Redmond is back and was able to shake his thigh injury.

So for the defending champions, Branislav Ivanovic is back to the side for the first side since the 3-1 loss to Southampton on October 3rd, while Jose Mourinho puts on a surprising side by benching Cesar Azpilicueta, who has become the undisputed left-back and bring in youth player Kenedy, who is generally a forward, playing in defense and getting his first Premier League start. Pedro as well getting a start.

Norwich City subs: Rudd, Whittaker, Jerome, Hoolahan, Dorrans, Lafferty, Odjidja

Chelsea subs: Blackman, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Ramires, Oscar, Traore, Remy.

Norwich City XI: Ruddy; Wisdom, Bennett, Bassong, Olsson; Howson, Mulumbu, O'Neil (c), Brady; Redmond; Mbokani

Chelsea XI: Begovic; Ivanovic, Zouma, Terry (c), Kenedy; Matic, Fabregas; Pedro, Willian, Hazard; Diego Costa

Hello and welcome back to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Chelsea FC vs. Norwich City, which will kick off in about over 45 minutes or so. In the mean time, we have the team news!

For Norwich, Nathan Redmond is expected to shake off a thigh injury. Captain Russell Martin is available again following a one-game suspension, but winger Matt Jarvis remains sidelined with a knee injury.

In team news, Chelsea are again without Thibaut Courtois and Radamel Falcao. The Belgian goalkeeper is expected to return from his knee injury in December after returning to training, while the Colombian striker is nearing a return after picking up an undisclosed injury. Right-back Branislav Ivanovic is expected to be available following his hamstring injury prior to the international break.

"We'll be going there with a game-plan; we're not expecting it to be any easier than normal. When you go away to big sides the aim early on is to frustrate them, but you also need to pose a threat of your own. We need to make it tough for Chelsea while getting players into attacking positions. The points are important to us, so we certainly won't be rolling over.", said midfielder Gary O'Neil.

Having only beaten Sunderland, Bournemouth and Swansea City, Norwich are looking to get their fourth win of the season to better ensure that they have the momentum to stay in the Premier League after recently being promoted last season via a play-off.

Under Alex Neil, The Canaries have been guided by Nathan Redmond, who has scored four goals for the side this season and are looking to cause a shock once again by defeating the Premier League champions.

Meanwhile, Norwich City, who are exactly a point over the Blues in the league in 15th place, will fight not to lose that spot against this Chelsea side who clearly need to a victory to keep their chances of a top four finish alive.

‘I think tomorrow we are going to play very well,’ said the Blues boss. ‘With all the respect I have for unpredictability in football, and all the respect I have for our opponents, I think we will play well and get a good result.''

This is surely a must win for the defending champions, who are currently 16th in the league and after suffering elimination from the Capital One Cup, now is the time to focus mainly on the league and Europe in the UEFA Champions League.

Jose Mourinho is surely under pressure to get results as soon as possible if they does not want to face the sack, but much more failure to pick up points would lead closer and closer to it. But the Portuguese man is back to the side after being banned from the stadium in the Blues game against Stoke City, following a charge of misconduct.

The Blues are looking for their first win in the Premier League after suffering three straight losses, the first time ever under Roman Abramovich since buying the club in 2003. It is the worst start for the Blues in 37 years, the year they got relegated, and to top it all off, it is also the worst start for a defending Premier League champion.

Hello everyone and welcome! My name is Roberto Rojas and I will be taking over VAVEL’s live coverage as Chelsea vs Norwich City meet for the first time in the 2015/16 Premier League season with kickoff at Stamford Bridge at 15:00 PM.