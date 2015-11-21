Manchester City 1-4 Liverpool: Brazilian duo shine in dazzling performance from Klopp's Reds

Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool side put in possibly their best performance of his reign so far, thrashing Manchester City 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho dazzled, both scoring and assisting in the first half, after Eliaquim Mangala's own goal had given them the lead. Sergio Aguero's strike just before the interval had threatened to bring City back into the game, but a superb finish from Martin Skrtel finished the game off in the final period.

Klopp welcomed Daniel Sturridge back to the squad, with the English striker joining Christian Benteke on the bench, as Firmino started as part of a rotating attacking three.

Lightning start from the Reds as they score three without reply

It worked to devestating effect, as Liverpool started brilliantly to take an early lead. Giving City no time on the ball, they pressed them to death, which was evident as Philippe Coutinho pinched the ball from Bacary Sagna, slipped Firmino in behind, watching on whilst the Brazilian's cross hit Mangala and rolled into the corner.

Whilst Kevin de Bruyne was looking threatening for the home side, as Nathaniel Clyne did well to sweep one of his crosses away, the game continued to be dominated by the Reds, and they grabbed a second with City yet to wake up.

Having won the ball back for the first goal, it was now Coutinho's turn to get on the scoresheet. Firmino's pressing won the ball back, and he played a great ball in behind the defence for Coutinho to sweep home past Joe Hart.

Things were only going to get better for the Reds, with the travelling fans in dreamland, having barely even considered the thought of their side producing the start they did.

Firmino, having already claimed himself two assists, got a deserved goal, assisted by countryman Coutinho. With City losing the ball again in their own half, Emre Can curled a superb pass to Coutinho, who slid the ball across to give Firmino a tap in.

He didn't look like being done there and then though, as Coutinho set Firmino up twice more before the half was out, with one effort going wide and one being well saved by Hart.

Aguero pulls one back

Sergio Aguero, back from injury, did make sure the half ended with some positivity for City, as he pulled the score back to 3-1. Poor clearances from first Simon Mignolet, and then Martin Skrtel, allowed City to counter, and Aguero bent a great strike into the bottom right hand corner.

Much of the second half was spent with Liverpool looking to defend deep in their own half, frustrating Manuel Pellegrini's men, and they did so with good effect.

A huge moment came when James Milner's backpass was intercepted by Raheem Sterling, handing the hosts a great chance, only for Mignolet to scramble across his goal and save from Aguero after Sterling opted to pass.

What may be considered as an even bigger moment, was Aguero being substituted off just past the hour mark. Whilst it made sense, due to him only just coming back from an injury that had kept him out for over a month, it did take some of City's momentum away.

Up at the other end, the Reds were still playing good football on the counter, and could have been out of sight if not for Joe Hart's intervention. He stood tall to block Firmino after Can slid him in, but ccouldn't do anything when Coutinho rounded him to score, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

Skrtel scorcher seals game

What wasn't ruled out, however, was an absolute rocket from Martin Skrtel, which put the game to bed with just under 10 minutes to go. A half-cleared corner from the Blues bounced to substitute Christian Benteke, who had missed a golden opportunity seconds earlier. Instead of shooting, Benteke ushered the ball into Skrtel's path, allowing the centre-back to leather a powerful effort past Hart.

That was the game, as Skrtel slid into the ground celebrating in front of the away fans, who had witnessed a perfect performance.