Manchester City 1-4 Liverpool: As it happened

That's it for today's live coverage of what was a thoroughly enjoyable game of football here on VAVEL as the Klopp revolution continues apace for Liverpool. I've been Sam France, and until the next time - have a lovely evening.

To sum up, City had more of the ball and a succession of corners throughout but a surprising lack of quality in the final third, particularly after Sergio Agüero was taken off as a precaution on his return from injury. Liverpool were sensational in the first half and played the second perfectly, absorbing the early City pressure before taking one of the three big chances they had in the second period to kill the game off.

Liverpool understandably elated with the result - see below the celebrations which greeted Eliaquim Mangala's early own-goal, via @LFC on Twitter.

Full-time: That's it! A super result for Liverpool who move up to ninth position in the Premier League table, with City finishing the day in third behind Manchester United and surprise leaders Leicester.

90+3' De Bruyne's corner from the right is into a dangerous area but it's a Liverpool head which rises highest amidst a throng of bodies between the six-yard box and penalty spot and the ball is cleared away.

90+2' Can wins a free kick just inside the City half as he looks to hold onto the ball. The resulting free kick goes long to Milner rather than the rather more imposing figure of Benteke and City get the ball back easily, but their foray forward seems a little half-hearted at the end of a chastening evening for the title favourites.

90' Former City man Kolo Toure comes on to replace Lallana who, as one would expect, gets a big hug and a pat on the back from Mr Klopp.

89' City go close as Iheanacho tees up Fernandinho at the edge of the area, but the Brazilian curls his first-time shot wide at the end of a typical lung-busting run through the centre.

85' On any other day you've got to imagine City would have a goal back here. Delph's curling strike from range is parried by Mignolet into the path of De Bruyne and the Belgian flicks the ball back into the danger zone from the right side of the penalty area, but neither Sterling nor Iheanacho could can get a decisive touch from close range and it's behind for a corner.

83' The Liverpool fans are in fine voice now and some of the City support are on their way out of the stadium with the points surely now wrapped up and ready for the journey back to Merseyside. City come forward again but to no avail, the home side looking dejected after that absolute sucker-punch from Škrtel.

81' The resulting corner from the right is headed away but not fully cleared and it drops to Škrtel at the edge of the area, the ball bouncing and sitting up perfectly for the centre-half to slam a perfect half-volley past Hart inside the keeper's left-hand post.

81' GOAL! Martin Škrtel wraps up the points with a great strike!

80' De Bruyne's corner from the left is headed away by the first man and Liverpool break. Benteke is in acres of space but he hesitates and is pushed wide as he allows Mangala time to close him down, and Hart manages to tip the Belgian's shot past his near post.

79' Milner is just unable to find the pace to latch onto the ball ahead of Demichelis at the back as the England man looked to kill the game off. The ball is instantly down the other end of the pitch but Mignolet is alive to the danger and comes racing out to punt it downfield.

77' City break after Ibe loses the ball and De Bruyne is the man putting the ball in once again. It evades Sterling in the centre but comes to Iheanacho on the right, but he brings the ball inside to shoot and his eventual effort dribbles harmlessly wide.

76' Here he comes, the big Belgian forward coming on to replace the excellent Firmino, who deserves his first Premier League goal after a fine performance.

75' De Bruyne delivers the latest in a long line of dangerous deliveries into the box from the left this time, the ball fizzing across the edge of the six-yard box and knocked behind for a corner. Iheanacho has space to shoot but his effort is blocked and knocked away again, with Christian Benteke receiving instructions from Klopp and looking ready to come on.

73' Mignolet kills some time with the ball - kills a lot of time with the ball - as a flick from Iheanacho goes straight to the goalkeeper, leading to the forward shouting to the referee to highlight just quite how long the Belgian had been holding onto the ball. Nothing doing from Jon Moss.

71' Ibe shows his strength at the edge of the area, turning past Sagna and Fernando before winning a corner with his eventual cross. The ball bounces around the area and almost drops perfectly for Firmino to finish the game off, but it's hacked away just before he can finish from close range.

69' De Bruyne's first-time flick to Iheanacho is clever but the pace of the ball is too much for the young Nigeria international and he can't bring it under control to squirm in behind. City have just over 20 minutes to find the two goals they need to get back into this.

68' This doesn't look good for Coutinho, who limps off after spending some time down perhaps holding his hamstring. Jordon Ibe comes on to replace him, after receiving a big hug from his manager on the touchline.

65' Another wasted opportunity for City. De Bruyne delivers a perfect ball from a deep free kick on the right but Fernando lifts the ball well over the crossbar from six yards. Iheanacho replaces Agüero, with one eye clearly on the latter's long-term fitness.

64' Wasted opportunity for City, now, Milner makes an error and gives the ball away to Sterling who's in behind but he hesitates and his ball back to Agüero is out of reach for the Argentine. By the time he shapes his body to shoot, Mignolet is back in his goal and able to make a vital save.

62' The away fans are enjoying their evening out and even more so now, as Sterling is crowded out on the right wing. It could have been even better though as Liverpool break two against two, but Firmino's pass across to Coutinho is delayed too long and the latter is called offside before he slides the ball under Hart once again.

60' Credit to Liverpool, they're still coming forward in numbers despite their lead and they really should have a fourth goal here. Coutinho dummies over Lallana's ball in from the left towards Firmino and the latter should find the net, but Hart does well to spread himself and tip the ball over the crossbar.

58' Lovren scrambles the ball out of play for a throw with Agüero lurking behind him. From the resulting attack, Sterling tries to make a yard of space for himself to shoot but his effort can't penetrate the wall of red shirts patrolling the edge of the area and it's cleared away.

56' Liverpool go close to a fourth as Moreno and Can combine down the left, but the former's low cross towards Firmino at the far post is just stabbed away from danger. City look to be winning the physical battle but the attacking threat from the visitors is not going away.

54' Excellent cross from De Bruyne on the right once again but Milner does well to clear the danger at the far post, heading the ball behind for a corner which is dealt with. The ball comes to Delph in the centre of the pitch and he lets fly from about 35 yards, but he drags his low shot across goal and wide of the post.

53' Mangala puts in a very heavy challenge on Coutinho at the edge of the pitch but his tackle is a fair one and it's a throw for the visitors, which they can't make anything out of.

51' Coutinho tries his luck from the edge of the area and his shot deflects behind for a corner off Demichelis. Agüero clashes with Milner and leaves his former teammate down hurt, but the City fans are understandably aggrieved at the ball being brought back for a free-kick after a very lengthy advantage was played.

50' City come down the right and De Bruyne looks to find Agüero, but the ball is hacked away and Liverpool break. Demichelis hacks the ball away for a throw-in.

49' Now De Bruyne drives powers through the midfield area but he too is fouled, this time by Milner at the edge of the centre circle. They've come out to have a go at this, and it would be a surprise if we don't see another goal at some point.

47' Fernandinho already with a show of his drive through the midfield, and he's brought down by Can. The German midfielder is booked for the tackle, but it looks a harsh call from the referee with the Liverpool man getting a big touch of the ball before admittedly sending the Brazilian sprawling.

46' City get the game back underway, having made two changes to their team. Fabian Delph and Fernandinho are on in place of Yaya Toure and Jesus Navas.

Here's a not-so-fun fact for the City fans out there, courtesy of @sportingintel on Twitter. In 720 minutes with Vincent Kompany on the pitch, City have conceded just once in the league this season. In 405 minutes without him, they've now shipped eleven league goals.

With 40 minutes played, City looked down and out in this one - but that late curled goal from Agüero could be vital. De Bruyne and Sterling have threatened intermittently and Delph and Fernandinho are receiving instructions on the touchline, so expect the hosts to come out all guns blazing in the second 45.

45+2' However, they see the rest of the half out and take a great lead into the interval. At half-time, it's Manchester City 1-3 Liverpool.

45+1' Liverpool look a little more ponderous on the ball now as the clock ticks on towards half-time, with two minutes added on.

45' City finally get a break of their own as the ball is picked up in midfield. Agüero gets onto it down the left and plunders forward before finding the bottom-right corner with an excellent, powerful right-footed strike from range.

44' GOAL! City do have one back, it's a stunning strike from that man Sergio Agüero!

42' Almost a great cross-field ball from Toure, but his threaded pass in behind for Navas bobbles through for Mignolet to collect at the edge of his area.

40' Sterling and Kolarov combine down the left once again and this time they do get their corner, but the ball is hacked away from the middle of the area. You have to feel City need one back before the interval if they're going to get back into this game.

38' This is looking like one of those days for City. Kolarov, De Bruyne and Sterling look to have won a corner down the left but the ball drifts infield and into the grateful hands of Mignolet, and Liverpool break again. The move breaks down, and Lucas receives the first yellow card of the game for hauling down Agüero. He'll miss Liverpool's next game as a result.

36' Liverpool are absolutely all over Manchester City here, two minutes after the third hits the net and Firmino could have had two more. He nips in behind once again and flicks the ball just past the far post with Hart likely beaten. What a performance.

33' Stunning build-up play down the left from Liverpool and it's another simple finish, Coutinho returning the favour for the second goal as Firmino eventually taps in at the near post, just onside.

32' GOAL! It's three-nil! Absolutely scintillating football from Liverpool, they're through the City defence like a hot knife through butter!

31' Agüero gets his first sniff of a chance in a little while as Sterling threads the ball through to the forward inside the area, but the Argentine is tackled as he goes to shoot - handball is claimed, but no penalty says the referee. The home fans are understandably displeased once again but there is little protest from the City players.

29' Kolarov's determination wins the home side a corner down the left but it is cleared and the ball is played all the way back to Hart within 10 seconds of the kick, much to the distaste of the home fans.

27' Jürgen Klopp will be absolutely delighted with his side's performance so far, Manuel Pellegrini considerably less so. Fantastic energy and intensity from the visitors but City just haven't shown the quality they so clearly possess with some sloppy passing at both ends of the pitch.

25' Confident stuff from Firmino down the left as he flicks the ball over his shoulder and nods it on into the area, but Fernando manages to scramble it behind for a corner, which is cleared.

23' City look to have the ball under control as Liverpool break but Mangala and Demichelis get in each other's way and gift the ball to Firmino, who nips the ball away and plays a great pass infield for his Brazilian compatriot Coutinho, who sweeps the ball through Hart's legs.

23' GOAL! Another defensive error at the back and Liverpool capitalise once again, Coutinho with the goal!

22' De Bruyne smashes another dangerous low ball into the area from the byline but Clyne keeps his wits about him and manages to clear the ball away from the edge of the six-yard box with Sterling flat-footed behind him. This is better from City.

21' City come forward with purpose for what seems like the first time in a long while, but Kolarov's cross from the left is casual and cleared by the first man. Moments later, Navas is crowded out on the right wing by some energetic Liverpool defending.

19' Now it's Navas who gives the ball away in a position similar to where Sagna did for the goal. The ball comes forward straight away once again and is pulled back for Milner to let fly, but his powerful drive rises some distance over his former side's crossbar.

17' Liverpool are denied a lovely goal there as Clyne disguises a pass beautifully through to Lallana who taps across the face of goal for Coutinho to finish, but the City defence stepped up just at the right moment to leave Lallana fractionally offside. Great stuff from the Reds, regardless.

16' City just don't look ready for this. Hart's free kick from the Lallana offside is poor and easily intercepted by Firmino as Liverpool come forward once again, but the final ball towards the right wing is overhit and out for a goal kick.

15' Lallana looks to get in behind down the right as he latches onto Clyne's through ball, but the pass came late and the former Southampton man is called offside.

13' De Bruyne is in space down the right again and does brilliantly to wrap his foot around the wide ball and deliver a dangerous first-time cross at pace, but Lovren is in front of Aguero and able to clear.

12' Lovren manages to deal with a De Bruyne run in behind Moreno down the right and Liverpool breaak, but Clyne's dinked cross is easily dealt with by Mangala.

10' City want a penalty as De Bruyne's corner from the right fizzes through to Sterling at the edge of the area. The England man goes down under pressure as he shapes to take a shot at goal, but it looks the right decision from the referee.

9' Coutinho won the ball from the dawdling Sagna in his right-back position and drove towards goal before drifting back out towards the left and playing the ball in to Firmino, but Mangala hesitated, stumbled and knocked the ball just inside the near post and out of reach of Hart.

8' GOAL! Liverpool take the lead, Mangala putting past his own goalkeeper!

7' Good play down the left from Liverpool finds Milner in space to shoot at the edge of the area, but play is called back as Can, involved in the build-up, was marginally offside.

5' Slight panic for the City fans there as Hart comes out to the left wing to put a ball forward out for a throw. He reaches the ball first but the throw-in is taken quickly and he has to scurry back as Lallana contemplates attempting to scoop the ball over his shoulder towards goal.

4' The second corner is straight into the area at pace but Skrtel and Coutinho combine to get the ball clear. The ball comes to Sterling on the left and he drifts infield to shoot, but his right-footed effort is charged down and cleared again.

3' Aguero shows no sign of rustiness after his seven-game injury lay-off, driving in from the left and forcing a corner, which is taken short. Another corner follows as the ball is overplayed and dealt with easily.

2' Birthday boy Navas and teammate De Bruyne look to combine to win a corner on the right wing, but Lovren just manages to keep the ball on the pitch and play it downfield.

1' Liverpool get us underway, taking the ball forward from the off but an attempted pass through for Lallana goes all the way to Hart in the City goal.

A huge round of applause greets the end of the French national anthem, and the two teams are into their pre-match huddles. We're moments away, now.

Like the rest of today's Premier League games, the two teams will now line up together as La Marseillaise is played as a show of unity and respect for those affected by the tragic recent events in Paris.

It's a decent atmosphere in the Etihad as you would expect for a game of this magnitude - just a suggestion, but a Poznan or two would be a great way to keep warm.

The players are on their way out onto the pitch, and we're five minutes from kick-off. Don't go anywhere.

The stage is set - image from @marckenney on Twitter.

Fifteen minutes until kickoff, and Klopp was giving nothing away speaking briefly with Sky Sports on his way out to the pitch there - he promised Liverpool would be playing with 'intensity', but little else. He looked confident, but then, doesn't he always?

Both teams are out for their warmups - do the City players look a little cold to you? The temperature is expected to be about two degrees celcius by the time this one gets underway. Brr.

A few interesting results in that list before, but one final word on them - Leicester's win at Newcastle means that as it stands, more than a third of the way into the season, Leicester City are top of the Premier League table.

Premier League full-time scores:

Watford 1-2 Manchester United

Chelsea 1-0 Norwich City

Everton 4-0 Aston Villa

Newcastle United 0-3 Leicester City

Southampton 0-1 Stoke City

Swansea City 2-2 Bournemouth

West Brom 2-1 Arsenal

It's that time of day again - the rest of the day's Premier League results are in...

Of course, City aren't the only team in Manchester, and their rivals Manchester United overtook them at the top of the Premier League table earlier today with a dramatic late win away to Watford. Read the full match report here.

So, no starting return for Daniel Sturridge, but he makes the bench alonside potential strike partner Christian Benteke. With Kelechi Iheanacho watching from the sidelines for City, there's no shortage of pace and power ready to be unleashed by either manager.

Liverpool subs: Bogdán, Toure, Randall, Allen, Ibe, Sturridge, Benteke.

Manchester City subs: Caballero, Clichy, Otamendi, Zabaleta, Fernandinho, Delph, Iheanacho.

Both sides have some exciting impact players to call upon from the bench if things aren't going to plan; confirmed substitute benches coming right up.

Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Škrtel, Lovren, Moreno, Lucas, Can, Milner, Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino.

Manchester City starting XI: Hart, Sagna, Demichelis, Mangala, Kolarov, Touré, Fernando, Navas, Sterling, De Bruyne, Agüero.

So, just under an hour to go until kickoff, and we've got some team news coming right your way...

He told liverpoolfc.com that the Reds have "come close to winning" in the blue half of Manchester in recent years, and have "maybe not got what we deserved". However, he made a point of noting that Liverpool beat City last time out at Anfield, and that the squad will be confident of a repeat performance.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's midfield metronome Joe Allen is confident his side can come away with a result today despite struggling at the Etihad in the past.

Speaking with City's official website, Hart admitted that once the German gets his players used to his footballing philosophy, his teams can be "really, really hard to play against", though he also noted that the Reds are still "a work in progress".

England goalkeeper Joe Hart has been speaking about the Klopp Revolution on Merseyside this season, and is wary of the threat that his Liverpool side can pose. During his time as a manager, Klopp has never lost to a Manchester City team.

The arena for today's match is of course City's recently-expanded Etihad Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 55,000 spectators. Another expansion is planned for the ground's North Stand in the future, which should see the stadium capacity pass the 60,000 mark.

Dejan Lovren will likely be the man to replace the injured Mamadou Sakho at the heart of defence, with James Milner and Jordon Ibe both fit after two weeks of recuperation during the international break.

Liverpool may have a key striker of their own back in action, with Klopp ready to make a late decision on the fitness of England man Daniel Sturridge.

Despite this, the news for City fans is for the most part good with Sergio Agüero likely to start after missing the last seven games with a hamstring injury of his own. The Argentina star has eight goals in eleven games this season, and will be looking to close the gap with Jamie Vardy at the top of the Premier League's top scorers chart.

City will not be fielding a full-strength team today, with captain Vincent Kompany and key man David Silva both ruled out alongside Wilfred Bony and Samir Nasri, the Frenchman recently having suffered another blow in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Pellegrini's counterpart Klopp, meanwhile, looks to be relishing the chance to test his squad against what appears to be the best in the top flight, saying that a two-week international break was "long enough" for his players to rest - read more from the German here.

A lot of attention will be on the slight figure of Raheem Sterling during today's game, with the England star facing his former team for the first time since joining Manchester City this summer. City boss Manuel Pellegrini will be doing his best to ensure Sterling keeps his focus throughout the game with a frosty reception from the away fans to be expected, telling The Express that he needs to "have a cold mind".

However, the last clash between the two at today's venue saw the hosts run out 3-1 winners, with forgotten man Stevan Jovetić at the double.

It's the Reds who have the better overall record in this fixture with 98 wins to City's 52, but the recent encounters between the two have been fairly even. Most recently it was Liverpool who tasted victory at Anfield, thanks to talismanic midfielder Philippe Coutinho's sensational late strike which sealed a 2-1 victory.

Liverpool, meanwhile seemed to undo some of their recent good work under enigmatic new boss Jürgen Klopp, following their impressive victory at Chelsea with a defeat at home to perennial bogey team Crystal Palace.

The Premier League leaders Manchester City are unbeaten in seven league games, but were frustrated in a goalless draw away at Aston Villa in their last game before the international break.

We'll have all the build-up, minute-by-minute commentary and reaction from today's game at the Etihad Stadium, so stay right here on VAVEL for the action, which gets underway at 17:30BST.

Hello and welcome to our live text coverage of today's feature game in the Barclays Premier League, as table-topping Manchester City play host to Liverpool.