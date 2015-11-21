Tottenham Hotspur - West Ham United Preview: Can the hosts extend unbeaten league run further?

Tottenham Hotspur entertain West Ham United in a fierce London derby on Sunday, as they look to go 11 games unbeaten in the Premier League.

The unbeaten run

Maruccio Pocchetino's team have not lost a league match since the opening game of the season, away to Manchester United, and that was only because of a Kyle Walker own goal, They've been far from perfect in their 11 games since, however they've stayed on the brink of the top four.

It certainly shows how far Spurs have come under Pocchetino, with the fact they were disappointed to come away with just a point from a game against North London rivals Arsenal evidencing this. Their only defeat in all competitions during the last six games as come in Europe, against Anderlecht.

Goals picking up

Spurs' recent form has seen them rise to 5th in the league and Saturday's results mean that a win on Sunday will put them within two points of fourth place. The reason for their improved form is clearly scoring more goals, with nine in their last three in the league - star man Harry Kane returning to form with five of those goals.

Opponents look

Away form has been the story of West Ham United's season with big scalps at the homes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. These results leave them just behind their hosts in 6th only because of goal difference plus they've only lost one of their four previous visits to White Hart Lane, however they have not won any of their last two matches.

Team news

There are short term issues for Spurs with Erik Lamela suspended and Nabil Bentaleb picking up an injury on international duty.

Some good news as well though with forwards Clinton N'Jie and Heung-Min Son returning from their various injuries, Nacer Chadli remains sidelined however.

The Hammers have big attacking issues with Enner Valencia suffering a setback on his return from injury meaning he joins talisman Dimitri Payet on the sidelines, Diaffra Sakho and Alex Song will return to their squad however.

Stats

West Ham have won four of their six away games this season having won as many in their 25 prior attempts on the road.

This is Spurs third best start to a Premier League season in terms of points with the two better campaign's guiding them to fourth place finishes.

West Ham have the most red cards this season with four and Tottenham have the most yellow cards this term with 27 with three red cards coming in the last as many meetings.