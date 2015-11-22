Stade Rennais 2-2 Bordeaux: Late drama in four-goal thriller

Stade Rennais and Bordeaux played out a four goal thriller at Roazhon Park in a match that was action packed with late drama to top it all off.

The scoring was opened by 18-year-old Rennes forward, Ousmane Dembélé but an Enzo Crivelli strike before half time canceled it out. Rennes went back in front on 75 minutes, then three minutes later Diego Contento leveled the match once more.

Even first half

The match took a while to settle before the first goal scoring opportunity came to fruition. Bordeaux's Lamine Sané got the first sight of goal when he rose highest in the box to head down a corner which narrowly went by the post. In similar circumstances at the other end, Rennes captain, Sylvain Armand, powered through a packed box to head over the bar.

The scoring was almost open in bizarre circumstances when Paul-Georges Ntep's disguised cross field pass to Giovanni Sio struck Nicholas Pallois and was almost diverted into the Bordeaux net.

The opening goal of the match came on 32 minutes when Ousmane Dembélé scored his first Ligue 1 goal. Ntep was played through deep inside the box, but the winger opted to cut the ball towards the youngster who duly obliged by tapping into the empty net from three yards. The scorer said at half-time that the goal was a gift from his partner on the left-wing.

The hunt to level the match pushed Bordeaux up an extra gear as they presented themselves with two promising chances, only to be denied by the intimidating frame of Rennes keeper, Benoit Costil. First of all, Whabi Kazri came one-on-one with the French international stopper and forced a heroic stop from him. Then it was Clément Chantôme's turn to have his effort denied by the rushing Costil.

However, a few minutes shy of the break, Bordeaux managed to break down the brick wall between the Rennes goalposts when Enzo Crivelli leveled the match. Following another strong stop from Costil, the ball rolled out to the scorer who couldn't miss into another empty net.

Second half mayhem

Rennes almost went ahead again right away when Dembele's near post corner was met by Abdoulaye Doucoure who flicked his header towards the back post with no takers, and the ball was eventually cleared.

Substitute, Kamil Grosicki, did return the Rennes lead on 75 minutes when his ambitious effort beat Cédric Carrasso in the Bordeaux goal. Spotting the keeper off his line, the Polish wide-man successfully attempted a curl and chip shot which looped and swerved into the net.

The joy and adulation for what was seen as a winner was immediately taken away when, a few minutes later, Bordeaux returned the match to a level footing. Impressive footwork inside the box helped Diego Contento evade poor defending to smash the ball by Costil.

Bordeaux almost went in front for the first time in the match as they looked for a late winner. 19 year-old, Adam Ounas, made Costil pull off an unorthodox stop with his midriff from close range.

Rennes thought they had snatched a late decider when Sio had the ball in the back of the net. As the Ivorian ran away to celebrate, the referee blew his whistle to indicate that the striker had been half a yard offside before he hit his shot.

The drama intensified during the four minutes off additional time. Out of nowhere, Rennes were awarded a way through the backdoor to be awarded a soft handball penalty. The controversial decision enraged the Bordeaux bench and visibly showed it. Firstly, Nicholas Pallois, who was substituted due to injury, was given a red card for his angry actions. Next, Bordeaux manager, Willy Sagnol was sent to the stands, even though it appeared he was trying to calm the situation down.

Tension continued to build throughout the whole affair and took several minutes to calm down. The long wait arguably got to the head of Sio who was chosen to take the spot kick. This showed when he missed the penalty, with Carrasso guessing correctly to parry the ball away.

Just when everyone thought the drama was over, Rennes were given another golden opportunity which they never took. Grosicki fired a free kick into box which Fallou Diagne got a vital flick on. Unfortunately for him, the ball rolled slowly by the post with the entire stadium collectively shouting their frustration.