Van Gaal says Manchester United want Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has confirmed that he wants to take Cristiano Ronaldo away from the Bernabeu and back to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese forward left United for Real Madrid back in 2009 for a then world record £80m fee and has since become the Spanish side’s all-time leading goal-scorer, overtaking Spanish legend Raul.

United manager gives clearest indication yet

Van Gaal told the media after the 2-1 win away to Watford: “He plays on the wings and he is fast and scores goals. I don’t think there is a trainer in the world that doesn’t like him. Of course we would look.

“We are looking at all players, not just Ronaldo. But these players are mostly ungettable. With Ronaldo, let’s wait and hope.”

Ronaldo turns 31 in February and had an off-key game yesterday against Barcelona as Real lost 4-0 at the Bernabeu against their greatest rivals.

Madrid are reportedly thinking about selling the striker, who has not scored in 10 of the 16 games this season, he is arguably their best ever player, but has fallen out with the coach and president.

Is £60 million a bargain for such talent?

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles while he was at United, becoming one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s most successful signings, having joined from Sporting Lisbon in 2003.

He has been FIFA’s Ballon d’Or winner on three occasions, including the last two years and those credentials mean that he will not be let go on the cheap.

The Madrid superstar has won one La Liga title, a Champions League crown and two Spanish Cup titles in just over six years in the Spanish capital.

His outstanding physical condition suggests that he may well be able to carry on at the top level for far longer than most players, possibly emulating United legend Ryan Giggs, who played up to his 40th birthday.

United also linked with Saido Berahino

Ronaldo may just be the start, according to papers today, West Bromwich Albion and England striker Saido Berahino is a £25 million January target for Van Gaal.

Given United’s striker injury crisis, they really could do with another striker, but once everyone is fit once again, would he be able to get a regular first-team spot?

The truth is that he probably wouldn’t, considering that club captain Wayne Rooney appears to be undroppable and summer sensation Anthony Martial appears unstoppable.