Newcastle United 0-3 Leicester City: Post match analysis

Newcastle United have seen yet another home defeat this season. This time it was at the hands of Leicester City, who dominated the Magpies in every position in the game.

Incredible Leicester, incredible Vardy

​Leiscester have put in another commanding performance to overthrow a poor Newcastle side, who now sit just one point above the relegation zone. In contrast, Leiscester's third consecutive win sees them at the top of the Premier League table after Manchester City's shock loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

With Newcastle barely causing an attacking threat, Leicester capitlalised on their passivity, striking three past Newcastle Goalkeeper Rob Elliot, with goals from Jamie Vardy, Shinzi Ogazaki and Leonardo Ulloa. This incredible run from the Foxes now means they have scored in 14 consecutive matches.

However, the game was overshadowed by Vardy's increible run of form as he has now scored in 10 consecutive matches, equalling Ruud Van Nistelroy's record also set at St James Park back in 2003. An initial doubt for the match after missing two England games during the international break with a hip injury, Vardy has now accululated 13 goals this season to become the highest goalscorer in the league.

Leicester have certainly been the suprise package of the 2015/2016 season, at the same time last season they were bottom of the league, however under Nigel Pearson's managerial role they underwent a resilient fight for survival to stay in the Premier League. This aggressive and resilient style of football has continued exponentially under Claudio Ranieri who joined the club in the summer.

​Same old black and white

After the match, Steve McClaren commented that it was the the "worst performance of the season" and it is easy to see why. Another worrying defeat from Newcastle sees them sit on the edge of the relegation zone. Their best chance of the game came from the Geordie's attacking pair of Ayoze Perez and Alexander Mitrovic who both sent their shots over the bar and explains why the team have only scored once in four Premier League games.

The only complaint Newcastle can make is the potential Red Card of Leicester's central defender Robert Huth, who shoved striker Mitrovic in the throat during the first half, which could of altered the game. However Newcastle now need to refocus and put this atrocious performance behind them as they next face former manager Alan Pardew, as Newcastle travel south to play Crystal Palace.