Does Gaston Ramírez deserve a sustained run in the team?

Gaston Ramírez didn't played a lot this season and the question remains, does he deserve a sustained run in the team?

Current situation for Ramírez

Arriving at Southampton in 2012 from Bologna, the youngster failed to impress for Nigel Adkins. The now 24-year-old wanted to prove his worth to Ronald Koeman over the 2014/15 summer, but was instead shipped on loan to Hull City for the season.

The 2015/16 season at Southampton saw Ramírez came on as a substitute for Steven Davis with 10 minutes remaining against Liverpool in October. Six minutes later, the Uruguayan set up the equaliser for Southampton, which saw Sadio Mané bundle the ball over the line.

Currently, the midfielder has too much competition and Koeman does not see the midfielder in his current plans. The Dutchman rotates a lot in the forward line, but you never find Ramírez' name there. Mostly it's just: Mané - Davis - Dušan Tadić. If Koeman does rotate, then James Ward-Prowse, Juanmi or Shane Long get their chance to prove.

But despite the bad situation for Ramírez, Koeman also said that "He's working hard and he's trying to take his opportunity."

But nevertheless, Koeman stated in October "With injuries to Long and Rodriguez, Ramírez came knocking on the door and then I give him that opportunity" and so the player is still waiting for Koeman to keep that promise.

Look back to his Hull City loan and Serie A time

Before new season 2015/16, Ramírez was loaned out to Premier League side Hull City, where he got more playing time, proving to Koeman that he can be important for the Saints.

But Ramírez did absolutely the wrong thing. In 23 matches he scored just one goal and assisted only three. Ramírez didn't have it easy in Yorkshire, as the club were relegated after the season with just eight wins, 11 draws, 19 losses and a goal difference of 33-51. Whilst Ramírez was battling relegation, Southampton qualified for the UEFA Europa League.

In his first season for the Saints he had to prove that he is a £12 million signing, which Saints paid to Ramírez' former club from Serie A, Bologna. However, the Uruguayan had some difficulties in the Premier League.

Twenty-six matches, five goals and three assists - that's Ramírez' statistics from his first season in England. For a new signing, which has to adapt to his new periphery and language it's definitely okay, also because he had a femoral injury with which he had missed three matches at the beginning of the season.

The following season should definitely have become an even better one, but the yet again Uruguayan failed to shine. In 18 matches for Southampton, he was labelled a poor player who didn't live up to his potential. Life under Mauricio Pochettino didn't go as planned - with yet another injury - leading to poor form, and the midfielder often being substituted.

Fans were rightly disappointed with the signing of Gaston, who they'd had expected to recreate his form shown in Italy, which meant that Southampton had no option but to loan him out.

Result

Gaston needs the confidence of a coach to play well and definitely needs the chance to prove himself in the first team. If Koeman wants to hold on to Ramìrez he should give him more time to prove his abilities on the pitch, awarding some starts in the Premier League.

Ramìrez has shown glimpses in the past, and with Southampton sitting in eighth, the 24-year-old may be that player to push them further up the league table. The south coast club play attractive, attaacking football, and so it suits Gaston's style of play, so it's time to show fans what he can really do.

So, yes, Ramìrez does deserve a sustained run in the team - and if he's not getting it, he should maybe think about a move in the winter transfer window. Clubs from Serie A side should allegedly be interested in him to retrieve the midfielder.