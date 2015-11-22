Crystal Palace - Sunderland: Predicted XI's

Crystal Palace welcome Premier League strugglers Sunderland to Selhurst Park, as they look for their seventh win this term.

Spirits will be high around Palace, after they saw off Liverpool by two goals to one before the international break. The Black Cats will be hoping to return to winning ways after a spell of poor results either side of their Tyne/Wear derby win.

Who's in contention?

An obvious thought would be that Crystal Palace will field an unchanged side after their impressive win at Anfield. Alan Pardew went for a 4-4-2 formation last time out but with some players a doubt, he may need to change his style.

The fact they are facing a Sunderland defence who are struggling to keep clean sheets, Palace may opt for a more attacking system.

Bakary Sako partnered Yannick Bolasie upfront previously but he is a doubt for this match. Ex-Sunderland man Connor Wickham is back from injury so may feature at some point. Marouane Chamakh is available in attack, whilst Dwight Gayle is ruled out.

Options for Allardyce

A busy international break means some Sunderland players are a doubt. Fabio Borini and Yann M'vila have hardly trained and may not be ready in time for kick off. Sebastian Coates had a hectic week of games for Uruguay and may lose his place to Younes Kaboul.

Jermaine Lens started against West Ham but faces stiff competition from Adam Johnson and young starlet, Duncan Watmore. Watmore's impressive form of late means he is edging closer to a start.

Jermain Defoe may have to settle for a place on the bench once again, as Steven Fletcher is back amongst the goals.

Players to watch

As mentioned before, Sunderland's Duncan Watmore has been in fine form and offers something different. At the tender age of 21 he looks like a real star.

For Palace, you have to look towards the fantastic Yohan Cabaye, who has had a solid start to the season in central midfield. Wilfred Zaha will look to attack Sunderland's ageing central defenders. Yannick Bolasie gave John O'shea a torrid time at the Stadium of Light last season and will be hoping to repeat that this time around.