Micah Richards calls for positivity in midst of relegation battle

Aston Villa captain Micah Richards has called for positivity and belief at the club, as they continue to fight a troublesome battle against Premier League relegation.

They suffered yet another blow on Saturday, losing 4-0 away to Everton, in just Remi Garde's second game at the helm. Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley each bagged a brace, as Villa were blown away by the Toffees.

It was their eighth loss in nine games, and meant that they still haven't won in the league since the opening day of the season, a run that stretches for over three months.

Richards tries to be positive despite loss

Despite this, the skipper tried to look on the bright side, emphasising that there were "plenty more games to come", and that they're "still learning" under a new manager.

Although Richards was keen to point out that Villa "won't be too down" on themselves, but did admit that they'll "have to do better than that" if they're to move up the league, in which they're currently bottom.

He said that he and his teammates have to "have belief", and "look forward" as they seek an upturn in fortunes. Adding that he's "positive about getting out of this", Richards demanded that Villa keep "working hard" to get out of their current situation.

Skipper admits that they lost to better side

On the loss itself, Richards conceded that they lost to "a better team", who "started earlier" and "were cuter" on the ball. He believed that the Villans "didn't turn up", only to fight back when it was "too late".

Whether or not you can call it a 'fightback' is up for debate, as the Villans still conceded one goal in the second half, and didn't hugely threaten Tim Howard in the Everton goal. What isn't debateable though, is that the next game has become even bigger, and Villa must take all three points at home to Watford next week.