Coquelin injury lay-off threatens problems for Arsene Wenger

It was the news that all Arsenal fans had feared for a while now. Injury to tough-tackling midfield general Francis Coquelin was reported to have left the Frenchman out of action into the new year, with some reports suggesting an absence until March.

As The Gunners fan's fears were realised on Monday afternoon, with the official announcement that Coquelin was out for at least two months, visions of the red and white house of cards slowly falling, were all too present in the minds of the Arsenal faithful.

The Emirates Stadium has always echoed the sentiment that the current set-up was adequate, but should Coquelin suffer the now typical long term injury in N5, Arsenal could be in trouble without an out-and-out, ready made central defensive midfiedler.

That voice was re-awoken at The Hawthorns on Saturday, but forthermore, might Arsene Wenger now have to re-balance his Arsenal equilibrium? And can he?

Cazorla's role may now have to change

The further headache Le Coq's - as he is affectionally known - absence provides is the role Santi Cazorla currently operates. Cazorla and Coquelin operated in perfect harmony, with the Frenchman sitting and providing an unadulterated defensive wall, and Cazorla allowed the ball more, to run the show.

Without his tag-team partner, the Spaniard may not be afforded the freedom he was previously. Cazorla, since making the roaming midfield berth his own has been a vital cog in yet another revival under Wenger. Not necessarily in player, but position.

Arsenal's balance was just right, and despite Cazorla not having the most sterling start to the campaign, there is little evidence that much should change. On the issue of equilibrium, Coquelin's absence may mean a needed tweak in defence.

Wenger fell on fortune with Coquelin return

The bigger problem Arsenal might face, is that before Coquelin made a triumphant return to North London, The Gunners were out of sorts and Frenchman Wenger was coming under increasing fire for his inability to win the big games.

It was almost a year ago, with Coquelin returning from a loan spell with Charlton Athletic, The French midfielder was instrumental in Arsenal's stunning 0-2 win at The Etihad versus Manchester City last term. A result which confounded fans and critics alike, that Wenger's side could play on the counter and defend resolutely.

The result was the platform that The Gunners built a platform on, going on to retain the FA Cup and finish third in the Premier League last season. Without Coquelin, Wenger may very well find himself back in the hole he was in 13 months ago.

Can Flamini, Ramsey or somebody unexpected step in?

Until January then when Wenger can go into his most loathed of places - the transfer market - who can realistically step in? Mathieu Flamini would seem to be the most obvious choice, but the reason Mikel Arteta was opted for as original replacement last week, was for the reason Flamini is a touch rash in both tackle and on-field decision, not to mention is refusal to track back in his current mould.

A less wanted option is Aaron Ramsey. Ramsey is similar to Flamini in that he lacks defensive discipline, but can make a good challenge. Ramsey's return from injury could be timely and has began to grown into his spot on the right of Mesut Ozil in the attacking three behind Olivier Giroud. His loss would be felt in a deeper role, with the other option of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain uncertain, due to his penchant for running headlong into traffic.

The other, far more raw play, is to deploy Jeff Reine-Adelaide in his stead. Adelaide at just 17 years of age would be a huge punt, but a similar age to Cesc Fabregas' blooding. The Frenchman was brought in from RC Lens as Arsenal's sole outfield signing. The midfielder won rave reviews for his performances in the Emirates Cup, but a fast-track to the starting XI could be a huge risk.

Francis Coquelin's injury lay off until February at the earliest is a huge blow and an unwanted absence for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger. Sitting in fourth spot, just two points off the top, The Gunners appeared set for another title challenge and with Champions League knockout stage qualification shrouded in doubt, a free run at the league title, that has evaded the North London club since 2004.

Now, with (perhaps) the first name on the teamsheet out for a concerted period of time, Arsenal's ability to compete once more has been thrown into conjecture. Much will be discovered at Carrow Road on Sunday, when Arsenal play Norwich City, but for now, The Gunners' fans must hope for a resolution.