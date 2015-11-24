Aston Villa defeat Fleetwood in behind-closed-doors friendly

Jores Okore, Adama Traore and Charles N'Zobgia were among the names on show as Aston Villa beat Fleetwood Town 5-2 in a friendly at their Bodymoor Heath training facility.

With Villa not involved in any European or domestic action during midweek, the game offered a perfect opportunity to hand game-time to those who have been on the fringes of first team football, and some of the club's more talented youngsters.

Young skipper impresses with brace

One young player who certainly took his chance to impress new manager Remi Garde, was under-21 captain Jordan Lyden, who scored with two neat finishes to put the Villans 2-0 ahead.

The League One side did get a goal back through Kieran Dunbar, before Traore, a man who Villa fans have been pushing Garde to select, made it 3-1 with his first goal of the game.

Fleetwood hadn't come to make up the numbers, and their determination allowed them to win a penalty, which Vamara Sanogo scored to make it 3-2, before Villa let their class shine through in the final period of the game.

N'Zogbia and Traore make first team claim

N'Zogbia and Traore, who both struggled for minutes under previous manager Tim Sherwood, put the game to bed with late goals, as the home side won 5-2.

It's hoped that the win will provide a confidence boost for the likes of Mark Bunn, Libor Kozak, Traore and N'Zogbia, who have all been around the first team squad recently, during their troubled run.

They've not won a game since the opening day, lost eight of their last nine games, and sit bottom of the Premier League table. Changes to the starting 11 may be made, and it's possible that Okore could return to a defence that's leaking goals, namely four against Everton on Saturday.

Aston Villa XI: Bunn, Webb, Okore, Senderos, Kinsella, Traore, Lyden, Gardner, Hayes, N'Zogbia, Kozak.