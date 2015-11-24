Jack Grealish to train with Aston Villa under-21's following off-field antics

Remi Garde has been quick to stamp his authority on the Aston Villa first team, making Jack Grealish train away from the first team following the latest of his off-field antics.

Grealish was pictured out partying in Manchester with friends on Saturday night, hours after he played a part in Villa's biggest defeat of the season, as Everton thrashed them 4-0.

With the Daily Mail reporting the footage early on Sunday morning, it didn't take long for manager Garde to hear of the news, and it's news that he's not taken well.

Grealish has previous with such events

It's not the first time that Grealish has been caught up in this sort of incident, having been photographed passed out on the floor whilst on holiday last summer, and it's though that his history may have played a part in Garde banishing the youngster, in a bid to make him learn his lesson

The Frenchman has already warned Grealish that he won't walk into his team, and must work hard to gain a place in the starting 11 as Villa battle relegation. This story won't do him any favours in terms of winning over Garde, who is reportedly considering asking one of the senior members of the squad to mentor him.

Will he win his place back ahead of the Watford game?

It remains to be seen whether or not Grealish will issue any sort of statement regarding his behaviour, or if he'll return to first team training ahead of Saturday's home game against Watford.

Adding to that, it's not exactly the best time for Villa to recieve this negative publicity, with them sitting bottom of the table, having not won since the opening day of the season. They'll need Garde, Grealish and the rest of the squad in unity in order to stay up this season.