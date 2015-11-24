Former Swansea boss Michael Laudrup rejects chance to become Denmark manager

Danish FA administrative director Claus Bretton-Meyer has confirmed that Michael Laudrup is no longer a candidate to replace Morten Olsen, who quit after 15 years in charge of the national team.

Bretton-Meyer said, “Michael has terminated discussions because he doesn’t think that the position of the coach is the right one for him at the present time. He has personal reasons.” Laudrup, speaking to bold.dk, admitted: “For such an important job like being coach of Denmark, you have to be 100 percent sure you are making the right choice and be prepared to live up to all the demands on and off the pitch.”

Laudrup’s coaching history

Laudrup was an assistant coach with the Danish national side between 2000 and 2002, and made 104 appearances for the team during his playing days.

The Dane has been without a job since resigning from Lekhwiya SC in June, where he won a Qatar Stars League and a Crown Prince Cup double in his time at the club.

Laudrup spent two years in charge of Swansea before moving to Qatar, between 2012 and 2014, where he won the first major trophy in the club’s history, beating the valiant Bradford City 5-0 in the Capital One Cup Final.

After an exceptional playing career, Laudrup had spells at Brøndby IF, Getafe, Spartak Moscow and RCD Mallorca before signing for Swansea.

Denmark’s future

Denmark failed to qualify for Euro 2016 after they were beaten 4-3 on aggregate by Sweden last week. They finished 3rd in Group I, behind leaders Portugal and surprise qualifiers Albania.

The Scandinavian side will open their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign against Poland, they share the group with Romania, Montenegro, Armenia and Kazakhstan.

The team will now have to turn their attentions to another manager, and Malmo FF coach Åge Hareide looks to be among the frontrunners for the job.