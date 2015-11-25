Watmore reminds me of Bale, says Defoe

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has likened the emergence of his young teammate Duncan Watmore to that of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

Future is bright

Watmore recently signed a new four-year deal at the club which will keep him on Wearside until the summer of 2020. The 21-year-old broke through into the first team this campaign, scoring on his debut against Norwich City, and has made six appreances so far.

He came on and impressed once again on Monday night as Sunderland secured their second win of the season with Defoe's goal giving them a narrow 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Defoe, who played with Bale during his time at Tottenham Hotspur, has now made a huge comparison after Monday's victory, telling the BBC that Watmore reminded him of Bale as when the Welshman came "on the scene" at Tottenham, he used to "just get the ball and glide."

The 33-year-old then spoke of Watmore's attitude, saying that he is "such a nice boy" and isn't "bothered" about "signing new contracts," all he wants to do is "play football" and "do well for the club."

He added that if Watmore can go on to do "what Gareth has done" then he'll be "fantastic" and the "future of this club."

Undecided future

Defoe's future at the Stadium of Light has been called into the question in the last few months, but he seems to have been brought back into the frame since the arrival of Sam Allardyce and has been involved in all of his five matches so far, albeit only starting two.

Still, the former Toronto FC and West Ham United striker insisted that his age isn't something that should be a problem when it comes to the first-team selection.

Defoe said that been 33 is "not an issue" and that if it was then he "wouldn't have performed" like he did against Palace.

He then said that he isn't "one of those players" that will "sulk at training" because he is not playing, and if he did do that only he would harming himself because when he then "gets those chances" he won't be ready.

Defoe will be looking for another opportunity on Saturday when Sunderland host Stoke City at the Stadium of Light, with kick-off at 3PM BST.