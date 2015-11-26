Aston Villa - Watford Preview: Hornets welcomed to Villa Park in must-win game for hosts

Aston Villa entertain Watford at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon, chasing a first win Premier League win since the opening day of the season.

Bottom of the table with just five points from 13 matches, things are fairly grim on B6, and a victory would go a long way to restoring some much needed confidence, although it will keep them at the foot of the table, with 19th placed Sunderland four points ahead thanks to their narrow win against Crystal Palace on Monday.

False dawn under Garde?

Things did look like they were going to improve after Remi Garde replaced the sacked Tim Sherwood as manager, and Villa brought their seven game losing streak to an end with a 0-0 draw against league leaders Manchester City.

However, the following international break seemed to take some of that momentum away, and it showed as the Villans took a bashing against Everton last week. The Toffees ran riot at Goodison Park, winning 4-0 and helping Villa to another soul-crushing defeat, as Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley bagged a brace each.

Watford will be the second of the three newly promoted teams that Villa have faced this season, after Eddie Howe's Bournemouth were beaten 1-0 on the opening day, with Rudy Gestede's header giving the Villans all three points.

Whilst the Cherries are struggling to avoid the drop, it's been a different story for the Hornets, who currently sit 13th, seven points clear of the drop.

They've shown that they're capable of picking up impressive away points, having beaten both Newcastle United and Stoke City on their travels this time around, meaning that Villa are by no means favourites to win, especially if Odion Ighalo is on form.

Team news

Remi Garde's men will be without Jack Grealish, after the midfielder was pictured drunk on a night out with friends, hours after the 4-0 loss against Everton. As a result, Grealish has been training with the Under-21's all week, and has been dropped for the weekend's game.

Gabriel Agbonlahor is a doubt due to a calf problem, whilst Jores Okore is working his way back from a long term injury, and completed 90 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

Kieran Richardson will be hoping to avoid the horror show he suffered against Everton last weekened, as he's likely to keep his place in the side due to Jordan Amavi being out for the rest of the season.

Valon Behrami, Sebastian Prodl and Joel Ekstrand are all out for the Hornets.