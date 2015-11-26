Wayne Rooney admits Manchester United must turn learning curves into wins

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has admitted that the Reds must quickly rediscover goalscoring form to progress in the UEFA Champions League.

Rooney spoke after a hugely disappointing 0-0 draw at home to PSV Eindhoven, where boos were audible from the few remaining at Old Trafford beyond the final whistle.

United fans are not happy with the stale football on display from a side renowned across the globe for its 'attack, attack, attack' style of play that has seen them win more league titles than any other side in England.

United have had four goalless draws in their last seven games. Many have criticised Rooney for the lack of motivation he is giving to the players and the lack of goals he's scored this season. The Englishman had a good first half against PSV but knows United must be more clinical.

Rooney disappointed with composure of United

“We need to score more goals as a team,” Rooney said. “I feel we showed a lack of composure which put ourselves under pressure a lot of times."

"It’s a learning curve for us, but we can’t keep on saying it’s a learning curve. We have to start turning these games into victories.”

United can only guarantee a place in the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition with a win away at Wolfsburg, who are undefeated at home in the Bundesliga in 29 games.

Louis van Gaal's side could have easily secured a place in the last sixteen on Wednesday night with Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Morgan Schneiderlin all missing fairly easy chances to take the lead.

The Red Devils know a draw for PSV at home to CSKA Moscow would mean they could go through even with a loss but must also appease a fanbase ever losing confidence in the side.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t win this game,” said Rooney. “Going out to Germany is always tough, but we have to believe in ourselves and have the confidence in ourselves."

Rooney admits away game at Wolfsburg is tough but has confidence

He added, having returned from injury on Wednesday, “It’s not the way we wanted it to be before tonight’s game, but that’s the way it is and we believe we’re good enough to go out there and get the three points.”

United haven't had a goalless draw at Old Trafford in the Champions League since September 2010 when then-Scottish champions Rangers came down to Manchester.

It will be difficult for United, especially with the fans watching expectantly for fireworks. United legends, now turned pundits, Roy Keane and Paul Scholes slammed the strikeforce of the side and have been consistently voicing their annoyance at the slow style of football this season.

United face Leicester City away from home in the Premier League on Saturday at 5:30 pm (GMT) where a win will see them top the table.