Andre Ayew confident summer Swansea move was the best decision

Moving clubs is never an easy decision for footballers, especially if you are switching leagues and countries, but for Swansea City striker Andre Ayew, his choice to move to Wales is something that he doesn't regret.

Difficult decision

Though Ayew has now been settled with his new club for several months, having found his feet and become a regular within Garry Monk's side, he spoke with Get French Football this week about how tough the choice to join the Premier League outfit actually was.

Even though he eventually joined Swansea on a free transfer, Ayew admits he did have "offers from big clubs" that he ended up rejecting in favour of his new team, a decision that he "really thought about" before committing to his current contract.

Few could blame Ayew for weighing up his options if bigger clubs did offer to sign him, but Swans fans will be happy with the decision he came to considering he is currently the club's top goal scorer for the season, with six goals.

Whilst Swansea may be going through a difficult patch, Ayew's performances have remained consistent in his debut season in England, something that is a rarity to see, with most international stars normally having difficulty finding their feet in the country during their first season.

However, Ayew didn't make the decision alone. Working with his family, they, "weighed up the positives and the negatives" as well as considering "what [he] want[ed] to achieve in football and how [he] was going to get there."

Whether that means he believes Swansea could be a stepping stone to bigger and better things or that he believes Swansea can grow to a level he wants to eventually be at, only he will know, but Ayew's future is certainly not set in stone: "I am ambitious and we will see what happens.”

Hot prospect

It was no surprise that Monk was interested in bringing in the striker over the summer, especially given that it was for a free transfer - his career in France had been impressive as well as his performances for his country, Ghana.

During his Marseille career, Ayew managed to net 60 goals and his impressive performances at club level is what earned him a call up to the Ghana squad, where he has managed to become a regular.

His performances for his nation have allowed him to maintain his league form and vice versa, and he even finished the 2015 African Cup of Nations as the joint leading scorer and has taken his goal-scoring form with him to England.

Settling in England

Ayew made an impact for Swansea right from his debut, scoring and putting in a phenomenal performance in his side's 2-2 draw with Chelsea to kick off his season in style, and this is form that he has maintained, earning himself the Premier League's Player of the Month award for August.

The chance to play regular first team football was one of the main reasons behind his move to the club, and his hopes to find a team who would create chances were key too, with the striker saying that Swansea were able to give him "everything [he] wanted."

Now with the team stuck in the mud searching for a victory, the club will be hoping Ayew can help dig them out of trouble and allow them to continue to establish Swansea City as a Premier League club.