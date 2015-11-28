Tottenham Hotspur - Chelsea: Spurs look to make it lucky 13 unbeaten in the league

Despite a poor record against Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur come into this London derby as favourites.

Capital city series

Tottenham for the third straight league game will take on a fellow team from the capital after a 1-1 draw at Arsenal before the international break was followed up by a 4-1 thumping of West Ham United in front of the White Hart Lane faithful.

That result put the team 5th outright and within two points of the precious Champions League places and they will be keen to add to these successes with another on Sunday.

European adventures

However, it's certainly a quick turnaround for Mauricio Pochettino's side after their 5000 mile round trip to Azerbajian to play Qarabag, where a late Harry Kane goal secured a 1-0 win to book Spurs' place in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Pochettino has called for help from the Premier League in regards to the fixture pile up, but he will have to cope with the demands for now as the Blues await.

Kane's return to form

Spurs have been on their unbeaten run a while now, but it's only in the last couple of weeks where people are seeing them as a threat to the top of the league. That's mainly down to star man Kane getting back amongst the goals finally and leading the team to wins.

The England international has scored nine of his team's last 15 goals in all competitions and will be looking to add to this in another big game for his team.

Opponent's look

It has already been very well documented just how bad a start to the season it's been for the reigning Premier League champions Chelsea, with them sitting in 15th place in the table, just four points above the relegation zone.

Jose Mourinho's side have dug in since the international break though with a 1-0 home win over Norwich City in the league backed up by the 4-0 thrashing of Maccabi Tel Aviv in Europe, which sees them coming into this game in good stead, especially in comparison to recent weeks.

Team news

The rising star of Dele Alli will have to hold off for now as the young midfielder is suspended for this one after his fifth booking of the season against West Ham.

Meanwhile, there are still long term injuries for the manager to deal with as Alex Pritchard, Nabil Bentaleb and Nacer Chadli are all out with ankle issues while Erik Lamela is still unavailable because of a groin injury.

The only injury doubt for Chelsea coming into this one was surrounding a toe injury for Cesc Fabregas, but he seems to be okay and fit to play.

However John Terry is more of a serious concern after he picked up an ankle knock in Europe and was stretchered off the field.

Stats

Spurs had gone nine games without a win against Chelsea until their thrilling 5-3 success on New Year's Day against them.

Spurs have the most shots on target out of anyone in the top flight this season with 88.

Tottenham will have to be wary of Eden Hazard, who has netted in his last three appearances against them.