Should Patrick Roberts be loaned out, just like Brandon Barker?

Manchester City's English starlet is yet to be handed a real opportunity to show his quality having only made three appearances as a substitute for the club.

I believe he should be loaned out as his performances in the UEFA Youth League have shown promise, especially in the win over Juventus and should be given the chance to play first-team football regularly.

He has been making it onto the substitutes' bench of late, but with City's injury record so far, there have been no other options. Once the likes of Sergio Agüero and David Silva are back to full fitness, it's hard to see where Roberts will be given game time.

A loan deal is full of positives

A loan deal would be beneficial for all concerned. First and foremost, it would be great for Roberts. He would have the chance to play football each week, probably in the Championship, where he would be a regular starter and this would help him cross the gap from EDS star to first team player. In the Championship, he would face strong, competitive opposition and have the chance to make a name for himself in another side's first-team; to show City why he should be playing for them.

Secondly, it would be ideal for City. The loan would give them an idea of whether he really would be good enough to play for one of Europe's top teams. He would return with more experience and would be a fantastic long-term investment should he show his class.

Finally, it would also benefit whichever club wanted to sign him. They would, for the short-term, secure the services of one of England's most promising talents who has already been dubbed as the "mini Messi". He can create chances and could be key to promotion or survival provided he stays fit.

Loans are working wonders for other EDS players

Brandon Barker may only have played once for his loan club Rotherham United, but his debut emphasised how beneficial it is for fringe players to play regularly. His debut saw the 19-year-old winger score a fantastic goal and was named as Man of the Match.

Not only Barker, but another local talent in George Evans is currently out on loan and has made a wonderful start to life at Walsall. He already has three goals to his name in is four games and appears to have become popular with the fans of his temporary home.

City already have the quality, for now

Whilst playing for City's EDS is great, it's still a huge jump from there to the first-team. Sure, Kelechi Iheanacho has managed it, but Roberts' position has huge competition, with Jesús Navas, Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Samir Nasri, to name but a few, who are all capable of playing out wide.

Navas, City's most obvious out and out winger, has recently turned 30-years-old. He has a contract until the summer of 2017, by which time he'll be almost 32. The likelihood is that his pace will slowly begin to leave him, therefore the 2016/17 season is the ideal chance for a young, promising player to be given the chance to take his place. Competition in his first year would also only benefit Roberts, who would have to prove why he is better than a current first-team regular in order to justify his place in the side.

If used wisely while he's young, Roberts could go on to be a star for City. The loan deal would give him the chance to improve with first-team football instead of being consigned to a few substitute appearances.