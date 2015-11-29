Early team news ahead of Hull clash

With a place in the semi-finals up for grabs, Manchester City will certainly not be taking Hull City for granted when they entertain Steve Bruce's side on Tuesday evening at the Ethiad.

City last won the Capital One Cup in 2014, with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Sunderland at Wembley.

Citizens hungry for some silverware

Since that season, the Citizens have not won any silverware. With Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham amongst the bigger sides all out of the competition, Manuel Pellegrini's men have a real opportunity to win a trophy this term.

Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Everton, Stoke, Southampton and Liverpool are the teams that remain in the tournament - all of which pose respectable threats.

With that in mind though, City have too much quality not to be able to beat each and every one of those teams.

Team news - injuries and returns

Joe Hart has been sidelined for up to ten days after sustaining a hamstring injury against Juventus, with Pellegrini admitting that you "never know" because that depends on how quickly he can improve.

Pablo Zabaleta (knee) is still out of action, and will be for the next few weeks too. Pellegrini confirmed the experienced Argentine has "the same injury in the ligament in his knee", so needs treatment to recover effectively.

Eliaquim Mangala (hamstring) played the full 90 against Liverpool eight days ago, but has a muscle issue and will not be risked for the game against Hull, instead looking forward towards the fixture against Stoke on December 5, next Saturday.

David Silva was welcomed back with a 15-minute cameo appearance against Southampton, and he's expected to feature at some stage against the Championship outfit - whether that's from the substitutes' bench, remains to be seen.

Pellegrini praised the dimension Silva brings to the team, saying David has the most accurate passes in the final third, is an important player and is very difficult to replace too.

Willy Caballero will start in goal, as he did against Ronald Koeman's side, with Richard Wright making the bench.

Possible XI

(4-2-3-1): Caballero; Sagna, Demichelis, Otámendi, Kolarov; Delph, Fernandinho; Sterling, Navas, de Bruyne; Iheanacho.