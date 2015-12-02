Kramaric rumoured to be considering Leicester exit

Croatian striker Andrej Kramaric is rumoured to be considering an early exit from Leicester City as the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan weigh-up loan moves.

After struggling to break into the Foxes' first team since his move to the King Power Stadium just under twelve months ago, most would hope that this could be the transfer to reignite the talented striker's fledgling career.

Unproven

However, if this move were to happen, it would certainly raise a few eyebrows. Since Leicester City spent approximately £8million on the European frontman, he has really struggled to have an impact on Claudio Ranieri's team. So, it would seem odd that clubs such as Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan would consider a loan move for the ex-Dinamo Zagreb forward, as various Italian news outlets (such as Football Italia) have reported.

Nevertheless, if the talented striker chooses to move to one of the Italian giants, some would hope that he would be able to emulate the fortunes of various Croatian success stories in Serie A despite his struggles in the English top-flight.

Only recently, the likes of Mario Mandzukic and Mateo Kovacic have flourished in the Italian top division, with the latter earning a big-money move to Real Madrid as a result.

Potential

On the other hand, some Leicester City fans will be keen to keep the 24 year-old at the King Power Stadium regardless of his paltry total of just four goals in 19 appearances. Signed under Nigel Pearson, the obviously talented hitman arrived with a glaring reputation after plundering 86 goals in just over 140 appearances in various competitions which includes the UEFA Europa League.

Andrej Kramaric arrived at the King Power Stadium with a fierce goal-scoring reputation (Photo: REX)

As a result, the Foxes' no. 19 signed a four-year deal in the last January transfer window and many would be disappointed to see the striker depart having fought off the likes of Chelsea for his signature.

However, Kramaric has struggled for game time so far this campaign. In all, he has only managed to make one appearance in the Premier League under Claudio Ranieri. So, the Italian may be willing to sanction a temporary move for his youthful striker.

So, with competition coming from Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki and Leonardo Ulloa, will Andrej Kramaric leave the King Power Stadium in the January transfer window?