Cudicini and Aluko unveil new pitch

Club ambassador Carlo Cudicini took Chelsea Ladies forward, Eniola Aluko, with him to officially open the pitch in Clapham, in front of both staff and students who will all have use of the first class facilities. It will allow for sport to take place all year round, as it's not affected by the harsh winter weather.

England international Aluko and Cudicini were appearing on behalf of the Chelsea Foundation, who host Saturday clubs and soccer schools at the venue with the Football Development Centre using the facility on a Thursday.

With the facility being so closely linked with the club, it made perfect sense for both former Chelsea Player of the Year Cudicini and Aluko to appear, making the event a special occasion.

Growing Foundation

For the Chelsea Foundation it's another step in the right direction as they continue to help the local community and grow a positive image. "It’s fantastic for the Foundation and the club," Cudicini told the club website.

As the main focus of the Foundation is to focus on the children, a facility such as this will have a brilliant effect as the quality of 3G pitches are above and beyond anything else.

It was clear to see "the enthusiasm the children had" and that was something that Cudicini and Aluko fed from as he explained how it was "great to be a part of that", something that as club ambassador he will be getting used to.

The pair quickly got the kids working, as they both joined in on a series of coaching sessions by the Foundation coaches themselves. "it is knowing that the children are working with such experienced coaches which is important in the long term," and that's one of the major benefits of this new facility.

Inspiring female participation

One of the major benefits of having the facility open up at La Retraite is the fact that the school is an all girls school. "Where there is a passion for football you need a platform to play," Aluko said; given the turnout there is certainly a passion in this area.

In particular from them girls, and after recent success from both England and Chelsea Ladies, Women's football has never been bigger, and Aluko feels this is a step in a positive direction for the sport, "As a female footballer it is good to see something like this at an all girls’ school."

Her influence in Chelsea's phenomenal campaign can not be denied and now Aluko accepts her role as a role model to younger females: "If my being here helps to inspire some of these girls to go on and play more football then I am happy to do it."

For the area in general, a fantastic facility such as this can provide so much more than simply a good playing surface, with people able to use this instead of turning to crime: "It is always great to see new facilities open for young people."