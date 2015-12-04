Manchester United - West Ham Preview: Red Devils looking to get back to winning ways against Hammers

Manchester United host West Ham on Saturday at Old Trafford looking to get back to winning ways, after a drawing 1-1 away at Leicester City last weekend.

United go into the game sitting in third place in the Premier League, one point of joint leaders Manchester City and Leicester City, while West Ham go into the game sitting in eighth place after failing to win in their last four games in the Premier League.

United can go top of the league for a few hours at least if they beat West Ham after failing to go top last weekend, and that alone should give the players the motivation to go all out for the win.

West Ham come into this weekend's game with United having got two draws and two defeats in their last four games, but have already won already this season at the Emirates, Anfield, the Etihad, and have also defeated Chelsea at Upton Park, so therefore United should be wary of a team full of confidence against the bigger sides so far this season.

Last time they met

The last time the two sides met at Old Trafford, United came out on top winning the game 2-1 thanks to goals from Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie which cancelled out a goal from Diafra Sakho for West Ham. United held strong at the end of the game after Rooney was sent off for a kick on Stewart Downing.

Team News

Manchester United

Luke Shaw (broken leg) and Antonio Valencia (foot) are both missing for the game with long-term injuries while Marcos Rojo will be out for a while with a dislocated shoulder and captain Wayne Rooney is out with an ankle injury which Louis van Gaal says is nasty. Ander Herrera and Phil Jones are still out after they picked up injuries in the Watford game.

Jesse Lingard is on the mend after missing last weekend's game against Leicester, but it remains to be seen if he will ready for this weekend's game. Marouane Fellaini made a comeback for the U21s this week after injury so he is contention to play against West Ham.

West Ham

West ham have a few injury concerns going into the match with Dimitri Payet out of the game with an ankle injury, while Diafra Sakho will also miss the match with a muscle injury and Enner Valencia is also out with an ankle injury, so it is likely that Andy Carrol will start for West Ham at the weekend.

Manchester United will host West Ham at Old Trafford on Saturday, December 5th with kick-off at 3.00 PM BST.