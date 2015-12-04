Manchester United Predicted XI versus West Ham United

This weekend sees Manchester United entertain West Ham United at Old Trafford, in the Premier League. The Red Devils will look to return to winning ways after Leicester City held them to a 1-1 draw, last weekend at The King Power Stadium.

United boss Louis van Gaal has once again been handed several selection blows. After Marcos Rojo dislocated his shoulder in training on Wednesday, United were rocked by the news of Wayne Rooney picking up a 'nasty' ankle injury, that could see club captain miss their crucial Champions League tie with Wolfsburg in midweek.

Not only will Rojo and Rooney miss out, but Phil Jones and Ander Herrera will sit out versus The Hammers. So, with a number of first-team absences to contend with, who might Van Gaal select in his starting XI?

McNair should continue, with Blind deputising

With just one recognized left-back fit, Daley Blind should shift into a more natural left defensive role. The other option would be to play Blind at centre-back, with Matteo Darmian switching flanks as he has done occasionally this term. More likely though, the Italian will continue at right-back.

Like Darmian, Paddy McNair started versus The Foxes, in a left centre-back berth. With Jones out, Van Gaal's defensive options are limited - aside from the makeshift Blind - and McNair should be called upon by his manager, partnering the resolute Chris Smalling in defence.

Memphis could play no. 10

With Rooney and Herrera absent, the United midfield has a number of questions hovering over it. Indeed how they may line up. Van Gaal will likely stick with a three in attacking midfield, with Juan Mata on the right. Morgan Schneiderlin and Bastian Schweinsteiger will once more play as the two-man defensive midfield pivot.

What is less obvious is who will play the other two attacking spots. Memphis Depay could return to the lone forward role after his success versus Watford a few weeks back, but with Anthony Martial fit, the Frenchman will likely start up top instead.

That means Memphis may play the number 10 role behind Martial with Jesse Lingard set to return to from injury, with a place on the left. Both positions could be reversed, although the Dutch attacker has forged a frustrated figure in that area. Allowing Memphis to roam behind the lone striker, could afford United more options, with his pace. Ashley Young's bit part role, however, could throw a spanner in the works, but that might only be from the bench.

Predicted XI: De Gea; Darmian, Smalling, McNair, Blind; Schneiderlin, Schweinsteiger; Mata, Memphis, Lingard; Martial.