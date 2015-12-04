Garry Monk opens up with players about poor form ahead of Leicester clash

Swansea City manager Garry Monk has revealed that he held an open meeting with his players ahead of their fixture with Leicester City this weekend.

The Welsh club are on a torrid run of form, with one win from their last 10 games, and will have some problems improving this against the high-flying Foxes.

However, Monk said in his pre-match press conference that the squad have held open talks about recent results as they look to rectify the problems that have them dangling just above the relegation zone.

Swansea hoping talks amend form

Speaking to the press this week, the manager revealed that "at the start of last week after the Bournemouth game," he and his players "sat down" and had "good discussions" about what they can do to "go forward" and "improve".

He continued, saying that he asked the players to be "open and honest" in the talks and that "the end result was something very positive," something he believes could be seen by the "performance" and the "attitude" in the Liverpool game.

Despite that being another defeat for the Swans, James Milner's penalty giving the Reds all three points, Monk was happy with the display, as were many, and he believes that it was "a step in the right direction."

Furthermore, the boss believed the talks were necessary because "people had been talking" in the media and so, whilst he had not been "bothered by it," he wanted to ensure the players had not been either and so he "needed to say what [he] need[ed] to say" in reference to the rumours.

The Swans' former captain admitted that "hindsight suggests" that maybe he should have held the talks "earlier," but that is something that comes "with the experience of going through [tough periods]."

"Hopefully we have drawn a line under things now and that is how the players feel too."

Improvements seen in performances, but not results

Speaking about the team's recent form, Monk was similarly positive, saying that he has been impressed by certain aspects of games, particularly in terms of the team's character.

He admitted that they "did not perform against Watford," but that he saw a response the following week when they bounced "back against Everton."

Since then, he thinks that the "period" has not been "continuously poor," but more "up and down," with Swansea "[losing] at Southampton" and then doing "okay against Tottenham [Hotspur]." However, it had come to "a point" where he felt discussions were needed despite this.

Following the talks, Monk believes that he has noticed a "change" in the "mindset" and that "training [has been] excellent," which "showed in [their] performance at Liverpool."

He continued, saying that there has been "a heightened focus" and "a return to big elements of [Swansea's] game."

Now, the aim is "to keep improving," especially by "do[ing] more in the final third" as the team look to get their season back on track.

Monk determined under pressure

As for the pressure that he himself has been under, Monk revealed that he has "felt tired, but not beaten" whilst the media continue their scrutiny of him and his team.

"It is not my character to lie down," he said, "and I will come out fighting."

Now, he is hopeful of the talks being "a turning point" as he looks to get the team the "results" that they desperately "need".

Swansea will welcome Leicester to the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with kick-off in South Wales set for 3PM.