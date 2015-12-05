Southampton 1-1 Aston Villa: Lescott opener cancelled out as Garde's search for a first win goes on

Three days shy of making it four months without a win in the Premier League, Aston Villa looked like they were going to end their winless run, only for it to be snatched away late on as they drew 1-1 away at Southampton.

Joleon Lescott's first half opener had given Remi Garde faint hope of winning his first game as Villa boss, only for substitute Oriol Romeu to equalise with around 15 minutes left to play.

Changes make little difference as Saints start on top

Having conceded seven goals in their last two games, Garde made changes in the defence, as Jores Okore returned from a long term injury, whilst captain Micah Richards dropped out due to injury.

Those changes, which also included bringing Leandro Bacuna into a left-back role ahead of Kieran Richardson, didn't help early on, with Southampton missing a host of early chances.

Graziano Pelle was afforded too much space in the area as he rose to meet Dusan Tadic's cross, but could only head over the bar. Tadic himself was looking to get on the scoresheet, having shot over moments earlier to that missed chance.

Saido Mane, who scored a hat-trick against Villa in a 6-1 win for Southampton last season, was looking lively and fired an effort just over the crossbar, as Southampton continued to dominate the opening stages.

Lescott gives Villa shock lead

With Villa not seeming to be in the game at all, further evidenced by Rudy Gestede having to clear a Jose Fonte shot off the line, them opening the scoring came as a huge surprise, just before half-time. Joleon Lescott was the hero, scoring his first goal for the club as he met Jordan Veretout's ball in at the back post, tapping home to make it 0-1.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Villa's goal seemed to give them a shot of confidence, and they improved going into the second half.

Jordan Ayew was looking lively, playing off target man Gestede, and winning his side a number of free-kick's and corners through his workman like display. He was close to winning the away side a penalty, with appeals for handball made after his shot struck Fonte, but nothing was given, shown to be a correct decision as replays confirmed that the ball struck Fonte's chest.

Romeu strikes back for Saints

However, determined not to lose their fourth consecutive game, Southampton fought back and begun to peg Garde's men back once more. Hutton blocked from Steven Davis, and Brad Guzan was forced into a good save from Juanmi, before an unlikely source netted the equaliser.

Scoring from a corner themselves, ex-Chelsea man Oriol Romeu was most alert to a James Ward-Prowse corner, and turned the ball in from close range at the back post.

That proved to be the last important act of the game, as Villa made substitutions such as bringing on Ashley Westwood for Gestede, in order to see the game out and take a valuable point.

They remain bottom of the table, and without a win in the league since the opening day, but a second draw in four games under Garde indicate that things might just be turning around.