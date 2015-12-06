Everton - Crystal Palace Preview: Toffees aim to leapfrog the Eagles

Everton host Crystal Palace on Monday night looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions.

Roberto Martinez's side last tasted defeat over a month ago at Arsenal, with three wins and three draws since then, including Tuesday's Capital One Cup quarter-final victory over Middlesbrough.

Just one point separates the two sides in the Premier League and a win against Palace on Monday will see the Toffees leapfrog the Eagles in the table.

Head-to-head

Merseyside has been a happy hunting ground for Crystal Palace over recent seasons, with the Eagles winning their last four games in Liverpool, including successive 3-2 wins at Goodison Park.

Everton have lost four of their six Premier League encounters with Palace on home soil, and the Eagles have already been victorious on Merseyside this season, beating Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Anfield last month.

Everton return to Premier League action

Everton's focus shifts back to climbing the Premier League table, after they reached the semi-finals of the Capital One Cup for the first time since 2008 by beating Middlesbrough 2-0 in midweek.

The Toffees have been in good form of late: unbeaten in their last four league games, scoring 14 goals in the process. However, Roberto Martinez was "disappointed" after his side had to settle for a point after twice squandering the lead against Bournemouth last weekend.

It will be welcome return to Goodison Park for Everton, where they have scored 10 goals in their last two home fixtures, against Sunderland and Aston Villa. And with four of their next six league matches at home, it gives the Toffees an opportunity to gain some momentum and push for a top-four place.

Can Everton continue their strong goalscoring record?

A key to their good form has been their strong goalscoring record. Only Manchester City have scored more goals at home than Martinez's side this season (16), but again it is only Manuel Pellegrini's side that have conceded fewer goals away from home than Palace (5).

While the likes of Ross Barkley and Gerard Deulofeu have both flourished for Everton recently, it is Romelu Lukaku who is again leading their attacking charge. The Belgian international scored again in midweek, his sixth goal in five games and 10 of his 13 goals this season have come in the league.

Lukaku scored in both top-flight clashes between these two sides last season, with both goals coming before the 10th minute.

The opposition

Crystal Palace travel to Goodison Park with renewed confidence after bouncing back from their defeat to Sunderland with a 5-1 victory over Newcastle United last weekend.

Their away record will also give Palace confidence and they will be hoping to continue their impressive away record. The Eagles have won four of their six trips on the road this season, including against Liverpool and Chelsea.

In fact, since Alan Pardew took over in January, only Arsenal (35) have amassed more points away from home than Crystal Palace (30), winning 10 and losing just four times in 14 games.

The first goal could be crucial, especially as Palace are the only side yet to throw away any points from leading positions in the Premier League this season; winning all seven games that they have led in.

The battle of the wingers

The match promises to be an entertaining battle, especially with wingers Gerard Deulofeu and Yannick Bolasie in-form.

Gerard Deulofeu- the Spaniard has flourished since returning to Goodison Park in the summer. Despite not starting his first league match until September 28, the 21-year-old has assisted the second-most goals in the Premier League this season, with only Mesut Ozil creating more. Deulofeu has also provided the assist for Lukaku six times this season and has also scored three goals, including against Middlesbrough.

Yannick Bolasie- the Congolese international scored the winner in last season's 3-2 win against Everton. He has three goals in his last three matches, including two against Newcastle last weekend. Bolasie's pace, quick footwork and trickery tormented the Newcastle defence last weekend and is something that Everton's defence are going to have to be wary of on Monday night.

Team news

Roberto Martinez must decide whether to start Leighton Baines after he made a successful return to first-team action against Middlesbrough following an ankle injury.

Midfielder James McCarthy remains a doubt after picking up a hip injury against Bournemouth last weekend, while defenders Phil Jagielka, Tyias Browning, Tony Hibbert (all knee) and Bryan Oviedo (hamstring) remain on the sidelines alongside midfielder Steven Pienaar (hamstring).

Palace will be without the suspended Wilfried Zaha, with Bakary Sakho also sidelined with a knee injury. The Eagles will be boosted by the return of Dwight Gayle following his hamstring strain, while Marouane Chamakh is also pushing for a starting place.