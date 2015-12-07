Sunderland draw Arsenal in FA Cup third round

Sunderland could face a stern test to make it beyond the third round of the FA Cup when they travel to take on current holders Arsenal.

The Black Cats lost 3-1 to the Gunners at the weekend in the Premier League, and will now revisit the Emirates this season in the New Year.

Potential cup run

After a miserable start to the campaign, Sam Allardyce will be hopeful that his side can give fans something to shout about in the form of a decent cup run.

The Black Cats have had a rich history with England's oldest domestic competition, winning the title twice, with the latest back in 1973, and reaching the final in 1992, but their recent form in the cup has been far from perfect.

Since the turn of the new millennium the Wearside club have only managed to go beyond the fifth round on two occasions - in 2004 and 2012.

They were defeated by Millwall in the semi-final stage back in 2004 and by Everton in a sixth-round replay three years ago.

Bradford blues

Sunderland managed to make it to the fifth round of the competition last season but they were yet another team that fell victim to the giant-slaying of League One side Bradford City.

They managed victories over Championship opponents Leeds United and Fulham in the third and fourth rounds respectively, and it looked like like they would pass through into the sixth round when they were drawn up against the Bantams.

However, after Phil Parkinson's side managed to beat Chelsea in the previous round, it showed they weren't a team to be taken lightly and this was again the case against Sunderland, with an own goal from John O'Shea and a goal from Jon Stead - for the fifth successive round - sending Bradford into the quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory.

Three in a row

Their opponents will be gunning for glory once again as Arsene Wenger's side look to collect their third consecutive FA Cup trophy.

Their narrow 3-2 extra-time victory over Hull City in the 2014 final gave Arsenal their first piece of silverware since their win in the same competition in 2005.

It proved to be a lot easier for Wenger's side last year, however, with goals from Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez, Per Mertersacker and Olivier Giroud giving them a comfortable 4-0 victory over Aston Villa, making them the joint-most successful side with six titles - a record they will want to hold on their own in 2016 by winning the competition again.

The third round of the FA Cup is set to be played between 8-11 January.